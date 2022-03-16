ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's History Month: Dr. Patricia Era Bath

Patricia Era Bath (1942-2019) was born in Harlem and was encouraged by her parents to pursue education and travel. At 16, Dr. Bath was one of a few students to attend a cancer research workshop sponsored by the NSF. The program director was so...

Women’s History Month: Dr. Graylyn Swilley Woods Works Hard To Overcome Digital Divide For Overtown Students

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – When schools switched to remote learning during the pandemic, some students in underserved communities fell behind because they didn’t have the tools to learn online. Dr. Graylyn Swilley Woods saw the issue immediately, it reminded her of the inequities she grew up with as schools were just getting desegregated. “It was just coming out of that, Overtown is a segregated community, Liberty City is still segregated, I don’t know if that’s a bad thing, I think lack of resources is the bad thing,” Dr. Wood said. Woods is the executive director of Overtown Children and Youth Coalition. She’s dedicated her...
