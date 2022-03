My family always had dogs growing up, and I definitely plan to be a life-long dog owner myself. While my family is as dog-loving as they come, we never owned more than two at a time. This rule was mostly put in place by my father when I was young, but as I’ve grown, I understand why he put a limit on how many dogs we had. Even two pups can be a handful at times, so I have no idea how Bri Benton, a border collie breeder in West Texas, manages to keep up with her 14 dogs.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO