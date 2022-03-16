ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6-Year-Old Honorary Fort Worth Police Officer Rylan Pruitt Passes Away From Cancer

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police shared some sad news this week.

Six-year-old honorary Fort Worth Police Officer Rylan Pruitt died of cancer last Thursday, March 10.

“His memory will live on forever. RIP Buddy,” the Fort Worth Police Department said on Twitter along with a video of Pruitt.

Pruitt was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a rare, aggressive cancer of the cerebellum in May 2021.

After numerous treatments, follow-up scans showed the cancer has spread through his brain and spine.

He got a hero’s welcome at Fort Worth’s Alliance Airport on March 4 after ending treatment.

His mother Marisa is a teacher, and Pruitt’s father, Mike is a captain paramedic.

“We got news that no parent wants to ever get. But in the end we know that the cancer never wins and and he wins this fight no matter the outcome,” said Mike Pruitt back on March 4.

