ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel: Content Boom to Boost 2022 Earnings

By Alex Weprin
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22UT6s_0ehBnNcR00

Endeavor reported Q4 and full-year 2021 earnings Wednesday that reflected a resurgent talent representation business, though it swung back to a loss after recording a profit in Q3.

The company had revenue of $1.5 billion in Q4, and a net loss of $16.7 million, after posting a profit of $64 million in the prior quarter. For the full year, Endeavor beat Wall Street expectations and its own guidance, hitting revenue of $5.1 billion, though it had a net loss for the year of $467.5 million. 2021 was Endeavor’s first year as a public company, with the company going public in an IPO last April.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Notably, the company also released bullish 2022 guidance, with revenue expected to be between $5.2 billion-$5.45 billion. And those revenue numbers are without Endeavor Content, which contributed about $700 million to the company’s 2021 revenue haul, and which was sold to South Korea’s CJ ENM last year (Endeavor retained a 20 percent stake, as well as EC’s nonscripted business).

Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel told analysts on the company’s earnings call that the company sits at the “c enter of sports and entertainment” and that secular trends in the content business are part of the reason that the company is so bullish on 2022 and beyond.

“As the definition of content to continue to expand … this only presents more opportunity for our clients and our owned assets going forward,” Emanuel said. “No matter what form content takes, we will be there every step of the way.”

He specifically cited podcasts and NFTs, two digital products that have seen a rapid rise in recent years.

“Those are the areas where, when we define content, most people look at TV and movies, we look at the full scale of the media landscape,” Emanuel added. “They have halo effects across the platform.”

That doesn’t mean TV and film are dying, however. When asked about the impending WarnerMedia-Discovery merger, Emanuel said: “[Discovery CEO] David [Zaslav] and I joke about how much money he is going to have to spend with me.” But, when pressed whether he has concerns that Zaslav could trim budgets to save money, Emanuel added: “I’m not nervous if he decides he doesn’t want to spend, because everyone else is spending.”

Among Endeavor’s three divisions, its WME /talent representation segment stood out, delivering $717.9 million in the quarter and $2 billion for the year, up over 100 percent compared to the same quarters a year ago, but also up double-digits compared to the same quarters in 2019, pre-COVID. Emanuel told analysts that the WME business helps inform the rest of the company’s segments by giving an early indication into future entertainment or sports trends.

Its owned sports properties, which include UFC and PBR, had revenue of $277.3 million in the quarter and $1.1 billion for the year, up 3 percent and 16 percent respectively, compared to the year prior. The company said that the UFC “delivered its best financial year in its 28-year history.”

Endeavor’s events, experiences and rights segment had revenue of $516.7 million in Q4 and $2 billion for the year, up 23 percent and 28 percent respectively compared to the year prior, as the situation around the COVID-19 pandemic continued to ease.

The company expects to add a fourth segment later this year when it closes its acquisition of the sports betting platform OpenBet. The company now expects that to happen in Q3 of 2022.

And sports betting may be a target for future M&A. Calling the company “very curious” Emanuel said they are regularly looking for companies that can fit into its segments, including betting. “You will continue to see us moving in those directions,” he said.

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Holly Hunter Reflects on Loss of ‘Broadcast News’ Co-Star William Hurt: “My First Great Mentor”

Holly Hunter briefly reflected on the loss of William Hurt during a segment on the Today show, where she was promoting the second season of the NBC comedy Mr. Mayor. The actress worked with Hurt on James L. Brooks’ 1987 comedy Broadcast News, for which both she and Hurt received Oscar nominations.More from The Hollywood ReporterCritic's Appreciation: William Hurt, Dreamboat With a SoulAnna Nicole Smith Biopic in the Works"Whyyy Do I Do This?": Kaley Cuoco, Jean Smart, Lena Waithe and the THR Comedy Actress Roundtable “Well, Bill was like my first great mentor,” she told the third hour of Today on Tuesday....
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Paramount CFO Tells Skeptics: Streaming Rivals “Would Love to Have Our Portfolio of Content”

Paramount Global CFO Naveen Chopra on Tuesday rejected the notion that the entertainment conglomerate doesn’t have enough hits and content firepower to succeed in the streaming space. Asked about some skeptics’ take that the company does not have the necessary intellectual property (IP) in the battle for streaming subscribers, he told the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet and Telecom Conference in Palm Beach, Fla., that the company had added 9.4 million streaming subs in the fourth quarter. That made its Paramount+ the fastest-growing major streamer in the U.S. and was “first and foremost” driven by content.More from The Hollywood ReporterUniversal's 'Minions: The...
PARAMOUNT, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Jane Campion Fires Back at Sam Elliott’s ‘Power of the Dog’ Criticism: “Let’s Meet Down at the Warner Brothers Lot for a Shootout!”

Jane Campion is venting further about Sam Elliott’s recent criticism of The Power of the Dog. While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter‘s Scott Feinberg on THR’s Awards Chatter Podcast — in an episode recorded last Friday — the director said of Elliott, “It has to be said, I think, he was being a bit of a b-i-t-c-h, because, you know, he’s not a cowboy either, he’s an actor — he grew up in Sacramento and was educated in Oregon, you know? We’re dealing in a fictional world, we’re dealing in a mythic universe. The West is a myth, it doesn’t exist...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ari Emanuel & Endeavor Accused Of Intellectual Property Theft For Second IPO Attempt In New Suit

Click here to read the full article. No one is ever going to say that Ari Emanuel doesn’t play rough, but a new lawsuit filed today accuses the Endeavor boss of having some very sticky fingers in his well compensated desire to turn his 2019 IPO dreams into a 2021 reality. Seeking a jury trial over breach of implied contract and unjust enrichment, consultant David Carde is claiming Emanuel and Endeavor surreptitiously used an “11-page highly detailed analysis” they were cold emailed of “a detailed roadmap of how Endeavor could and should communicate its business value to the market.” In a highly...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Ari Emanuel
Right Wing Uncut

Billionaire supermarket CEO: Buy now, food inflation will only get much worse

John Catsimatidis, the billionaire owner and CEO of New York City supermarket chain Gristedes, urged Americans to "buy" now because food inflation will only get much worse. "I've seen price increases coming through for the month of March. I've seen them coming through April and May. Between price increases and shrinkflation -- where it used to be 32 ounces, now it's going to be 28 ounces – it's anywhere from a 12 to a 20% increase in food prices," Catsimatidis told Brian Kilmeade on "Fox & Friends," Tuesday.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Endeavor#Wme#Pr Team#Endeavor Content#Cj Enm#Ec
Benzinga

Fuel Cell Maker CEO Boosts Use Of Hydrogen On The Rails

HOUSTON — Randall MacEwen is the president and CEO of Ballard Power Systems, a company whose activities put him at a unique place in the transition to cleaner energy: It makes fuel cells. Those fuel cells would ingest hydrogen, creating electricity that would then power an electric engine in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicolas Cage’s ‘Unbearable Weight’ Gets Rare Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score, a Career Best

Nicolas Cage is getting some of the best reviews of his career … for playing Nicolas Cage. The actor’s new comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent currently has a rare 100 percent critics‘ score on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.More from The Hollywood ReporterNicolas Cage in 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent': Film Review | SXSW 2022SXSW: 'Atlanta' Season Opener, Nicolas Cage Film 'Unbearable Weight' Set for Fest'Awards Chatter' Podcast -- Nicolas Cage ('Pig') The reviews follow the film’s world premiere at the South by Southwest festival on Saturday night in Austin, Texas. As there are only 15 reviews so far, it’s probable that...
MOVIES
Boston Globe

Stock-trading boom boosts Fidelity

Remember all the frenzied trading around GameStop and other hot stocks last year? Turns out that was good for Fidelity Investments. We don’t actually know how good: The Boston financial services giant doesn’t publicly break out how much revenue it received from retail investors via its trading platform, or from any of its divisions for that matter.
BOSTON, MA
Deadline

Kristen Campo Launches Campout Productions; Renews First Look Deal with Endeavor Content

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Veteran TV producer Kristen Campo has launched her own production shingle Campout Productions and renewed her first-look deal with Endeavor Content. Under her Endeavor Content deal, Campo is the executive producer alongside Layne Eskridge, Know Wonder, and Abby Ajayi on the recently announced, eight-episode limited drama The Plot for Disney’s Onyx Collective/Hulu based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s novel of the same name. Campo recently expanded her relationship with Hanff Korelitz with the optioning of her newest work, The Latecomer, alongside producer Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories in partnership with Endeavor Content. Next up through her...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

IM Cannabis Closes Three Strategic Acquisitions In Israel Valued Around $11.77M

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) (CSE:IMCC) has completed three strategic acquisitions. The acquisitions were completed through IMC Holdings Ltd. a wholly-owned subsidiary of IM Cannabis Corp. and I.M.C Pharma Ltd., IMC Holdings' wholly-owned subsidiary, following receipt of all requisite approvals, including from the Israeli Medical Cannabis Unit. "Each of these strategic...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Flora Growth Enters Agreement To Bring Mind Naturals To Hong Kong, Global Markets

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Flora (NASDAQ:FLGC), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, today announced its entry into a distribution agreement with Israel-based DNO Group to distribute the Mind Naturals brand in the Hong Kong region. A leading distributor of global independent brands, DNO Group has over 50,000 points of sale throughout Asia in addition to its broader global reach. Under the agreement, Flora will work with DNO to identify growth opportunities and, using an omnichannel approach including brick-and-mortar retail, e-commerce and wholesale, bring the Mind Naturals brand to market in new territories. The initial focus will be on Hong Kong, which is expected to follow with a second phase expanding to India and Israel. “We are excited to see the continued expansion of Mind Naturals into new international markets, especially those with a high demand for skincare products,” said Flora Growth CEO Luis Merchan. “With quality ingredients and a thoughtful customer experience, Mind offers something different in this competitive space. We look forward to working with DNO to bring this unique offering to key markets around the world.”
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Mike Tyson's Marijuana Brand Partners With Futurola, Stündenglass, GPen, Click & El Blunto To Bring New Innovative Cannabis Products & Devices To Market

Tyson 2.0, legendary boxer, entrepreneur and cannabis advocate Mike Tyson's newly launched cannabis company announced that fans will be able to experience their favorite Tyson 2.0 strains through new concentrate delivery devices and specialty products developed in partnership with the industry's premier cannabis brands. What Happened?. "We are thrilled to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Gaming and Lifestyle Brand 100 Thieves Adds Barstool Sports Exec in Content Expansion (Exclusive)

100 Thieves, the gaming and lifestyle brand founded by former professional esports gamer turned YouTube and Twitch star Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, is turning to a former Barstool Sports executive to ramp up its original content ambitions. The company has hired Jen Simons to serve as its chief content officer. Simons had been executive vp and head of production, development and programming at Barstool. Simons is being tasked with significantly expanding the company’s original content, and working with its roster of gamers and talent to develop new series concepts.More from The Hollywood ReporterBob Iger Getting Into the Metaverse BusinessMegadeals Roil Video Game...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s 2021 Pay Package Soars to $246M Ahead of WarnerMedia Merger

The value of Discovery Inc. CEO David Zaslav’s 2021 compensation package soared to $246 million, an enormous jump compared with $37.7 million in 2020 and $45.8 million in 2019. The company disclosed the compensation for Zaslav and other senior executives in a regulatory filing Monday. In May of 2021, Zaslav signed a new employment contract through the end of 2027 that was designed to keep the veteran media executive at the company through its merger with AT&T’s WarnerMedia. The merger is expected to be completed in early Q2, the company says. Stock options that he received related to the extension boosted...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Kanye West Suspended From Instagram For One Day After Posting Slur Targeting Trevor Noah

Kanye West has been suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after the rapper posted a slur targeting The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, a Meta spokesperson confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. As part of the temporary suspension, West — who legally goes by “Ye” — will not be able to post, comment or send DMs, the spokesperson said.More from The Hollywood ReporterTrevor Noah Says Kanye West Publicly Feuding With Kim Kardashian Is "Terrifying to Watch"Guest Column: Can Pete Sue Kanye? Probably NotKim Kardashian Declared Legally Single in Kanye West Divorce Case Earlier on Wednesday, West directed a slur toward Noah after the talk show host...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Regal Owner Cineworld 2021 Loss Narrows and Revenue Jumps, Helped by ‘No Time to Die,’ ‘Spider-Man’

Exhibition giant and Regal owner Cineworld Group has reported a narrowed 2021 pre-tax loss of $708 million after posting a 2020 loss of $3.0 billion due to the coronavirus pandemic, which had been its first-ever full-year loss. The company also reported on Thursday that revenue for the year jumped 112 percent to $1.8 billion from $852.3 million in 2020, which compared with $4.37 billion in 2019. Key releases helping the performance included No Time to Die, the latest James Bond movie, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Admissions for the U.K.-based company, the second-largest cinema chain in the world behind AMC Theatres,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy