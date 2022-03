BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The debate continues on what to do with the rail bridge that spans the Missouri River between Bismarck and Mandan. Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway operates on the bridge and said the structure has reached the end of its useful life. BNSF plans to build a new crossing and then take down the old bridge. Friends of the Rail Bridge said the structure is state-owned, historic, and can’t be torn down without approval from the State Historical Board. They want to preserve the bridge and turn it into a walking trail.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 9 DAYS AGO