Sitting for hours on end isn’t great for your health, and that’s where the Ergonomyx Voice-Controlled Smart Desk 2.0 comes in. You may find it difficult to remember to adjust your standing desk—or perhaps you haven’t invested in one yet. With this smart office gadget, you can set up routines to automatically adjust from standing to sitting and vice versa. This helps you build healthy habits. Additionally, you can use voice commands through Siri, Google Home, and Amazon Alexa. Simply ask the Smart Desk 2.0 to adjust to standing mode. Alternatively, you can use the built-in touch sensor or the connected app to do so. Made with a natural bamboo top, this desk has a scratch- and stain-resistant finish to maintain a great look for years to come.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO