ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Kansas City Royals sign pitcher Zack Grienke

By Mike Coutee
KSNT News
KSNT News
 14 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FWUvM_0ehBjJEN00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Reunited and it feels so good.

Back where it started, starting pitcher Zack Grienke is returning to the Kansas City Royals on a one-year deal, according to Ken Rosenthal.

Greinke started his career with the Royals when he was drafted in the 2002 MLB draft. He made his debut in 2004 where he finished with an 8-11 record that season.

Trespassers told to stay out of White Lakes Mall, City of Topeka says

Before being traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in 2011, Greinke pitched seven seasons with Kansas City going 60-67 during his tenure.

With the Royals looking for a top rotation guy, it’s believed they have their player. he will join a young rotation that is looking to turn things around during the Retooling.

The Royals also traded left-hander Mike Minor on Wednesday afternoon to the Reds for relief pitcher Amir Garrett and cash considerations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Rockies, Kris Bryant Talk Is ‘Real': MLB Rumors

Rockies, Kris Bryant talk is 'real' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The rumors connecting former Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant to the Colorado Rockies continues to billow. A day after reports that the Rockies were "aggressively pursuing" the 2016 MVP and talks had reached the "ownership level," Mark Feinsand...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Salina Post

Royals acquire pitcher Amir Garrett from Reds for Mike Minor, cash

SURPRISE, Ariz.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have acquired left-handed pitcher Amir Garrett from the Cincinnati Reds for left-handed pitcher Mike Minor and a conditional cash consideration. Garrett, 29, went 0-4 last season in Cincinnati with a career-best seven saves, a 6.04 ERA (32 ER in 47.2...
MLB
KSNT News

Topeka man charged with rape of 14 year old

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 19-year-old Topeka man is in custody and has been charged with rape following an “incident” in the southwest part of Shawnee County, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives arrested Anthony D. Rodriguez, 19, on Tuesday, March 15, around 4 p.m. following an investigation into a sexual offense that took […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Rosenthal
Yardbarker

Report: Royals signing six-time All-Star SP Zack Greinke to one-year, $13 million deal

The Kansas City Royals and former AL Cy Young award winner Zack Greinke are reportedly getting set for a 20-year reunion. Greinke was selected by Kansas City as the sixth overall pick during the 2002 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Apopka High School and it was reported on Wednesday that the 38-year-old hurler is headed back to the team over 11 years after first departing the franchise.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#The Kansas City Royals#The Milwaukee Brewers#Nexstar Media Inc
KSNT News

Topeka man to be sentenced for 2019 shooting death

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man will be sentenced later today for a 2019 shooting that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old Topeka woman. Auston Shane McNeely, of Topeka, will be sentenced Monday by the Third Judicial District of Shawnee County for his part in the shooting death of Ashley Usher in 2019. He […]
TOPEKA, KS
MLB Trade Rumors

Orioles sign veteran Chris Owings to minors deal

The Orioles announced Tuesday that they’ve signed veteran infielder/outfielder Chris Owings to a minor league pact and invited him to MLB camp. Owings, 30, appeared in 21 games with the Rockies last season and turned in a huge .326/.420/.628 batting line in 43 plate appearances before a broken thumb required surgery and ended his season. He hit .268/.318/.439 in a similarly small sample with the Rox during 2020.
MLB
KSNT News

Raid in central Kansas nets guns, explosives, drugs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A two-month narcotics investigation in central Kansas has led law enforcement officers to seize guns and explosives. The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture of all the items seized on its Facebook page. The sheriff’s office said the narcotics investigation led to a search warrant in Larned. Pawnee County deputies […]
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Salina Post

Royals announce Spring Training TV schedule

SURPRISE, Ariz.—The Kansas City Royals today announced that six Spring Training games will be televised this spring on Bally Sports Kansas City. Coverage begins on Sunday when the Royals host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Surprise Stadium at 3:05 p.m. CT. Bally Sports Kansas City will also broadcast the:. March...
SURPRISE, AZ
Wichita Eagle

GM J.J. Picollo says Kansas City Royals still hope to add players via free agency

Some Major League Baseball teams were active before the lockout, signing free-agent players before the shutdown. For example, the Tigers signed infielder Javier Baez, and Max Scherzer joined the Mets. When the lockout was lifted, other teams got down to business, as the Yankees have agreed to a deal with...
MLB
KSNT News

KSNT News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy