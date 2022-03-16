ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Nicky Hilton Wraps Her Baby Bump in Cozy Sweater, Skinny Jeans and Flats From Her French Sole Collaboration

By Jacorey Moon
Footwear News
Footwear News
 14 hours ago

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nicky Hilton goes casual-chic while shopping with her baby bump on display. Hilton was spotted on Tuesday while out and about in New York City, wearing a look suitable for the transition to spring.

The entrepreneur wore a camel peacoat adorned with black buttons. Underneath, she went with a light-blue fair-isle printed sweater that added a warm touch to her ensemble. She coordinated with a pair of dark-wash skinny jeans that tied her outfit together nicely.

Hilton opted to wear a pair of diamond stud earrings and carried a baby blue Hermés Birkin bag.

To ground everything, Hilton wore a pair of neutral-colored flats from her French Sole collaboration that had an almond-shaped toe and incorporated light bow accents placed on the front. They were also outlined in orange and had blue soles on the bottoms.

When it comes to Hilton’s essential style, she tends to wear trendy and sophisticated garments. For example, recently, she wore a slinky little black dress paired with Valentino bow pumps for a rock concert. And she even popped on a pair of black chunky platform boots coordinated with leather leggings and a black and white coat that had a yellow thread weaved through one side for an artsy touch.

Hilton is no stranger to the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for heritage house Valentino. Hilton has also collaborated with French Sole on a collection of flats, sneakers and heels that have her specific flair. Last November, she took home FN’s Icon Award alongside mom Kathy Hilton and sister Paris Hilton.

Click through the gallery to see Hilton’s iconic style through the years.

Put on a pair of neutral flats for a refined finish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20EIar_0ehBj8bd00
CREDIT: Everlane

To Buy: Everlane The Italian Leather Day Glove, $115 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JzQAv_0ehBj8bd00
CREDIT: Coach

To Buy: Coach Vae Skimmer flat, $145 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Em2TE_0ehBj8bd00
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Vince Camuto Elanndo Flat, $89 .

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Cardi B Enjoys Date Night With Offset in Split-Toe Margiela Boots & Supreme x Burberry Crop Top

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Cardi B and Offset are a fashionably fly duo. Just a day after confusing her fans by serving a twinning moment for Versace with her lookalike sister Hennessy Carolina, Cardi came through with a new Instagram upload that featured her husband on Wednesday. In the new shots, the hip hop royals stepped out for a date night in cozy streetwear threads. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Blackpink’s Rosé Goes Dark for Tiffany & Co. in Pointed-Toe Pumps and All-Black Outfits

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Blackpink member Rosé was the picture of edgy glamour in Tiffany & Co.’s newest campaign. The K-pop star posed in the iconic jewelry brand’s new HardWear jewelry campaign. For the occasion, she donned numerous all-black outfits, including a long-sleeved sweater, strapless minidress and sleeveless top and trousers. Rosé’s looks were accessorized with Tiffany’s newest necklaces, bracelets and earrings composed of graduated gold and rose gold links — with some accented with diamonds, lock...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Justine Skye Gives the Little Black Dress a Twist With Pops of Spring Colors & Boots at Sunny Vodka Launch Party

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Justine Skye brought her edgy glam to the Sunny Vodka launch party at Terminal 27 in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Alongside Anastasia Karanikolaou, who is a partner in the spirits brand, she pulled out a fashion-forward look for the event. The R&B singer wore a black off-the-shoulder mini dress that included a wide strap on one side, while the other strap draped on her arm with cascading black and lime green panels. The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

The 20 Best Clogs for Year-Round Comfort and Style

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. If cute sandals are to summer what stylish boots are to winter, arguably, clogs were made for springtime. They don’t bare toes completely, but many versions expose the heel and ankle, making them perfect for those in-between temperatures in spring, or even the fall months. Clogs are on-trend thanks to fashion’s embrace of all things comfortable. Lifestyle changes in recent years have brought athleisure to new heights, and with it a bigger interest...
APPAREL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Footwear News

Olivia Jade Elevates Oversized Blazer & Baggy Jeans With Pointy Boots at Sunny Vodka Party

Click here to read the full article. Olivia Jade stepped out in a trendy, oversized look last night. The “Dancing With the Stars” alum attended the Sunny Vodka Party in LA on Tuesday. The party was thrown for Sunny Vodka, Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou’s new liquor. Stassie attended the event, as well as Tana Mongeau and Chantel Jeffries. Olivia wore a black oversized blazer left unbuttoned with a black bra top underneath. She also wore a pair of high-waisted baggy off-white pants with blue stitching and several pockets. She kept her accessories to a minimum and wore her dark hair down in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ashley Tisdale Unveils Her ‘Frenshe’s Picks’ Curated Line of Sandals With Koolaburra by Ugg

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ashely Tisdale and Koolaburra by Ugg announced a curation of “Frenshe’s Picks” for her website Frenshe.com. Frenshe is a community-driven platform inspired by Tisdale’s desire to be authentic about mental health and wellness. The product curation is a message of creating an inviting, comfortable space to be candid about all aspects of life blended with the everyday comfort of Koolaburra. The edit includes five different types of spring sandals that reflect the iconic ease...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Shines Bright in Crystallized Minidress & Electric Blue Pumps for Quay Eyewear Collaboration Launch

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Paris Hilton shows how to sparkle with her latest look when the entrepreneur attended her Quay Eyewear collaboration release event in Los Angeles last Friday. Event attendees included actor Ross Butler, model Jessica Hart and influencers Lele Pons, Chantel Jeffries and Mads Lewis. She modeled several shades throughout the night, but one was a mainstay in most of her photos. She went with a pair of black transparent sunnies that featured a square-shaped...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Talks Nose Job Regrets & Fashion Industry Pressures in Candid Vogue Cover Story

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Bella Hadid goes in-depth and candid with Vogue for the magazine’s April cover. The model is the latest talent to grace the magazine, where she spoke on many things about her life, her upbringing, the challenges she faces in the fashion industry and how she plans to say “no” more often this year. In the interview, Hadid spoke about how she wishes she didn’t get a nose job at 14-years-old. “I wish I had...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristin Cavallari
Person
Kate Spade
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Yara Shahidi
Person
Nicky Hilton
Person
Kathy Hilton
Footwear News

Suri Cruise Is Comfy-Casual in Flared Jeans and Converse Sneakers While Walking Her Dog

Click here to read the full article. Suri Cruise stepped out in casual and comfy style to walk her dog in New York City. While out in SoHo, the daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise wore a pair of black flared jeans. The retro bottoms were paired with a black and white striped top with a zippered neckline. Completing Cruise’s look was an olive green puffer jacket, which featured geometric quilting for a nostalgic and easygoing take on the staple cold weather puffer. When it came to shoes, the 15-year-old opted for a classic pair of Converse sneakers. Slightly visible beneath...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Flutters in Kate Spade New York’s Butterfly-Print Dress With Sleek Slingback Pumps

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Katie Holmes wears a look suitable for a perfect impending welcome to spring. The “Dawson’s Creek” star was spotted yesterday while out and about in New York City in a vibrant garment. Holmes opted for an orange butterfly-print dress from Kate Spade New York. The brand’s Spring Flight Lawn Dress featured the pattern in pink and black. It also had puffy sleeves, which are on-trend and have graced celebs like Tracee Ellis Ross,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Dua Lipa Elevates ‘Wednesday Addams’ Goth Style in Cold-Shoulder Dress & Platform Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Dua Lipa channeled Wednesday Addams from “The Addams Family” movie in her latest look. The “Future Nostalgia” singer posted to her Instagram page on Monday wearing a black monochromatic outfit. She had on a cold-shoulder midi dress with long sleeves, a high neckline and an open back with a lace-up design. Lipa wore her hair straight and sleek and she added silver earrings to the ensemble. View this post on Instagram A post...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Alexander McQueen Brought Its Fall 2022 Runway Show Back to New York For the First Time Since 1999

Click here to read the full article. Call it reverse pond-jumping. In a continuing trend of European fashion houses making their way to the U.S. to show new collections, Alexander McQueen presented its fall ’22 women’s line Tuesday night in New York, showing a tailored but colorful collection of psychedelic-infused details to complement a nature-inspired setting in inside a Brooklyn warehouse location. But it wasn’t the first time that McQueen has come stateside. Back in 1996, founder Lee Alexander McQueen initially brought his collection to New York in 1996 and then again in 1999 for his spring-summer 2000 “Eye” collection, with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#French
Footwear News

Target Teams Up With Stoney Clover Lane on Beach-Ready Sandals, Slides and More

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Target’s latest designer collection is coming soon — and just in time for spring. The retailer is partnering with travel accessories brand Stoney Clover Lane, expanding their range with a full-scale offering of affordable clothing, swimwear and more for the new season. Launching on April 2, the Target x Stoney Clover Lane collection features a cheerful color palette of purple, pink, blue, yellow and green across numerous product categories. Swimsuits, athleisure and relaxed...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Addison Rae Gets Edgy in Pirate-Style Corset, Flowy Skirt & Ankle Boots for Girls’ Night Out

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Addison Rae did grunge-glam while out with friends on Monday. The TikTok star posted to her Instagram sharing a series of photos.  For her night out, Rae wore a monochromatic outfit consisting of a black leather lace-up tank top and a black flowy midi skirt. Her top featured cutouts and her skirt had a pleated pattern. Rae added a simple necklace to her look, plus earrings and a black sequined Balenciaga bag. ...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Tinashe Takes ‘Tomb Raider’ Inspiration to ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ in Edgy Outfit & Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tinashe knows how to make an edgy statement during high-profile appearances. The “2 On” singer was spotted while arriving at the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” set in LA on Tuesday in an eye-catching look. Tinashe went with a “Tomb Raider”-inspired outfit that included a black bralette with a plunging neckline. On the lower half, she wore black underwear that matched. She also threw on a pair of black fishnets for a chic touch. She elected...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kelly Rowland Says She Fears Beyoncé’s Wrath If She Ever Removed Painful Heels on the Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Rowland was sharply suited for an appearance on “The Today Show.” The Grammy Award-winning musician spoke with Hoda Kotb on the morning program in a pale pink striped blazer. Featuring sharp pointed lapels, her jacket was layered over a lighter top and gray-pink trousers. The professional ensemble was paired with hoop earrings and delicate layered necklaces. Rowland completed her look with a sharp pair of light brown pumps. Featuring pointed toes and stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, the musician’s footwear grounded her look with a clean, versatile finish. You can discover...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Kate Hudson and Her Mom Goldie Hawn Model Sleek Heels for Stuart Weitzman’s Spring 2022 Campaign

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kate Hudson is reuniting with Stuart Weitzman for its Spring 2022 campaign, along with a special guest: her mom, Goldie Hawn. The iconic actresses posed for the brand as part of its “Live Every Moment” campaign, which celebrates the joy and carefree optimism of living in the moment. “My mom has always been an inspiration to me and, in so many ways, the foundation for my values. There’s no doubt that I inherited her...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lisa Kudrow Effortlessly Coordinates Classic Jumpsuit With Pointy Block Heels at ‘Better Nate Than Ever’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lisa Kudrow brought her chic sense of style to the premiere of her new movie, “Better Nate Than Ever,” as she graced the red carpet at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The film is about a young boy named Nate Foster, who struggles to land roles in his middle school’s drama productions while he fantasizes about becoming a Broadway star. The musical family-comedy will premiere on Disney Plus on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Venus Williams Gives Neutral Suiting a Party-Worthy Twist in Tiger Striped Sandals With Pink Beaded Heels for ‘James Corden’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Venus Williams means business in neutrals. The four-time Olympic gold medalist was on Monday night’s episode of “The Late Late Show With James Corden” in Los Angeles, where she talked about the success of her biopic film, “King Richard,” which depicted her childhood and growing up to become a powerhouse in tennis under the guidance of her father Richard Williams, played Will Smith, who earned a Best Actor Oscar nomination for his performance. ...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jimmy Choo Launches Jewelry With Pearls, Crystals and Monogram Pieces Inspired By Its Shoes and Bags

Click here to read the full article. Anyone following the cycle of the “It” shoe knows that Jimmy Choo’s pearls have become something of a thing for anyone looking for an extra bit of decorum, from the peep-toed Sacaria sandal to the Cloud clutch, both entirely encrusted in pearly embellishment. So it’s no surprise that the brand is expanding on its idea of adornment with the launch of its own fashion jewelry collection. The line, which officially debuts tomorrow, includes bracelets, earrings, necklaces, rings and anklets that explore not just the brand’s use of pearls but also its crystal fringe detailing,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Footwear News

99K+
Followers
14K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy