Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was stabbed in the face and chest by a man breaking into a home with a friend Wednesday, police said. Antwan Smith, 20, was stabbed in the face and midsection when two men broke into his girlfriend’s home at 10:18 a.m. at 1227 Bellevue Ave., said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesman for the Syracuse Police.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO