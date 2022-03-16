Former Iowa OL Blythe to sign with Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos did the unexpected when they agreed to a blockbuster trade involving star quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson’s departure from Seattle put the franchise in a position that they hadn’t been in in years- and then Seattle went and released longtime linebacker Bobby Wagner. The two moves officially ushered in a new era in Seattle, while the trade of Wilson made the Broncos instant championship favorites. The Broncos may not be done adding to the core part of the roster either- and they might have Wilson’s help. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Wilson is recruiting Wagner to play with him in Denver.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO