$100 million renovation set for symphony hall in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The home of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra is about to get a $100 million upgrade. The symphony on Wednesday (3/16/22) announced plans for the renovation and expansion of Powell Symphony Hall.

The work is expected to be completed in 2025 — the 100th anniversary of the building originally constructed as a movie theater and vaudeville house.

Powell Hall was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2001. The project will include 65,000-square-foot addition that will house a new learning center, lobby and expanded backstage area.

The new learning center will house community and education programs expected to include more than 300 performances and events each year.

