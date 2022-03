MacKenzie Porter’s new music video for her song “Pickup” is all Barbie, bubblegum pink and broken hearts. Porter couldn’t be happier. “The ’Pickup’ music video was one of my favorite music video shoots I’ve ever done,” she said. “I loved the concept, from the minute we came up with it so seeing it come to life was so special. My favorite part was my dog (daughter), Willa, made her acting debut! It goes by so fast but she’s in there and it makes me so happy to see her little face on screen.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO