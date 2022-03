Click here to read the full article. SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, who survived a brutal home invasion and rape in 1985, is praising Congress for approving and President Joe Biden for signing the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act. “Violence against women is a national problem that is of grave concern and requires national legislation,” she said in a statement Tuesday. “As a victim and survivor of a violent crime myself, I want to thank Congress for passing and President Biden for signing this critically important Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act. May we as a nation keep moving the needle forward towards...

