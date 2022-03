We do have some much warmer weather heading toward Michigan. Some days will make it into the 60s. I do want to give you a warning from the beginning. Winter is not totally over, even in southern Michigan. It’s still mid-March, and we know there has to be at least one more snow. Also, if you live within 20 miles of a Great Lake, wind turning to blow off the lake will bring in a sharp cool-down.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO