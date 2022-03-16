Hal Steinbrenner: Extension talks with Aaron Judge to begin 'soon'

Brian Cashman told reporters earlier this week that he had not yet “engaged” with Aaron Judge’s camp to discuss a potential contract extension, and with Judge hinting that he will not negotiate during the season, the clock is ticking to make a deal and avoid free agency.

But Hal Steinbrenner anticipates that engagement to begin soon, as he told reporters on Wednesday.

“I think that’s a pretty normal thing,” Steinbrenner said of Judge’s desire to focus on the season rather than contract negotiations. “He’s got things to focus on. That’s a great question for Cash, but we’ve been talking about that. That’s gonna happen soon.”

Opening Day is less than a month away, and as things stand now, Judge is set to hit free agency this winter. There have been rumors that the Yankee superstar is unvaccinated, and if that is accurate, current private sector mandates in New York would place Judge on the restricted list and unable to play, which could halt his service time accumulation and delay his free agency a year. But the league is likely to talk with New York City mayor Eric Adams, who has himself admitted that the mandate as constructed is nonsensical, and a solution could arrive before Opening Day.

If it does, and Judge remains on track to become a free agent after this season, the pressure will be on for Steinbrenner and Cashman to lock up their face of the franchise to a long-term deal.

