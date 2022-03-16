ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Hal Steinbrenner: Extension talks with Aaron Judge to begin 'soon'

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 15 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NApFv_0ehBdWxe00

Brian Cashman told reporters earlier this week that he had not yet “engaged” with Aaron Judge’s camp to discuss a potential contract extension, and with Judge hinting that he will not negotiate during the season, the clock is ticking to make a deal and avoid free agency.

But Hal Steinbrenner anticipates that engagement to begin soon, as he told reporters on Wednesday.

“I think that’s a pretty normal thing,” Steinbrenner said of Judge’s desire to focus on the season rather than contract negotiations. “He’s got things to focus on. That’s a great question for Cash, but we’ve been talking about that. That’s gonna happen soon.”

Opening Day is less than a month away, and as things stand now, Judge is set to hit free agency this winter. There have been rumors that the Yankee superstar is unvaccinated, and if that is accurate, current private sector mandates in New York would place Judge on the restricted list and unable to play, which could halt his service time accumulation and delay his free agency a year. But the league is likely to talk with New York City mayor Eric Adams, who has himself admitted that the mandate as constructed is nonsensical, and a solution could arrive before Opening Day.

If it does, and Judge remains on track to become a free agent after this season, the pressure will be on for Steinbrenner and Cashman to lock up their face of the franchise to a long-term deal.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Did Yankees pass on Brett Gardner with new signing?

TAMPA — Brett Gardner wasn’t at Yankees camp when it opened Sunday. And when Tim Locastro appeared on the field taking batting practice — fresh off signing a one-year, big-league deal with the club — it was fair to question whether Gardner would ever play for the Yankees again.
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Angels sign ex-Yankees catcher

Austin Romine’s prayer has been answered by the Los Angeles Angels. The Orange County Register’s Jeff Fletcher reports “Apparently the #Angels have invited veteran C Austin Romine to camp. He has a locker.”. MLB Trade Rumors reports Romine received a “minor league deal with an invite to...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hal Steinbrenner
Person
Brian Cashman
Person
Aaron Judge
FanSided

Jacob deGrom reveals long-term plans with Mets

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom clarified his long-term plan with the Mets, indicating that his current plan is to opt out at the end of the season. Over eight seasons with the Mets, Jacob deGrom has made only made $54 million, making $20 million of that in the 2021 season.
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: AL East rival joins Yankees in Freddie Freeman sweepstakes

We have a MAJOR development Tuesday in the pursuit of free-agent first baseman Freddie Freeman. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports the “Red Sox have joined the Freddie Freeman sweepstakes as things get more interesting. Teams known to be in now: the Dodgers plus 4 from AL East: Yankees, Rays and Jays, too.”
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Mayor#Yankee
Bradenton Herald

Hal Steinbrenner: Yankees Are ‘Championship Caliber Team’

TAMPA — Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner believes that New York's current roster is capable of winning a World Series this season. Speaking to reporters after Wednesday's spring training workout, Steinbrenner was asked why he is optimistic about this club. "Because I think they have what it takes....
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Didi Gregorius ready to rebound with Phillies in 2022

Didi Gregorius is excited for the fresh start that comes with the 2022 season. After all, 2021 was a year to forget for the former New York Yankees shortstop. In his second season with the Philadelphia Phillies, Gregorius hit a career-worst .209 in 103 games. But there was a good reason why, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
345K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy