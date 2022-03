RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno's middle class is drastically shrinking due to inflation and globalization, according to a local economist. The middle class is not only shrinking in Reno but across the country to the point, they is no longer a majority in the U.S., according to an analysis conducted by Pew Research.

