ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House: 'If we were President Zelensky, we would be asking' for more aid too

By Naomi Lim
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 15 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fUkxi_0ehBcYu900

The White House acknowledged the United States would make demands if it were being invaded as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky implores President Joe Biden and Congress "to do more" to help Ukraine as it tries to fight off Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion.

"If we were President Zelensky, we would be asking for everything possible as well and continuing to ask for it," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday. "He is watching his country and his people be attacked and brutalized by President Putin and the Russian military."

BIDEN GEARS UP FOR MIDTERM ELECTIONS AS DEMOCRATS FEAR FOR MAJORITIES

One of Zelensky's asks is for the U.S., along with NATO allies, to impose a no-fly zone above Ukraine. It is a request that has been repeatedly denied by the White House and its European partners.

"How President Biden makes decisions is through the prism of our own national security," she said. "As we've said before, a no-fly zone would require implementation. It would require us potentially shooting down Russian planes, NATO shooting down Russian planes, and we are not interested in getting into World War III."

Biden was "speaking from his heart" when he told reporters minutes earlier he believed Putin was "a war criminal" for his assaults on Ukrainian civilians, according to Psaki.

“We wanted to have a direct conversation of what the consequences would be of further escalatory action,” she added of national security adviser Jake Sullivan's phone conversation with Nikolay Patrushev, the secretary of the Russian Security Council.

Psaki also used the press briefing to put pressure on gas companies to lower prices at the pump as the cost of oil dipped below $100 a barrel.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"No one should capitalize on Putin's aggression by taking advantage of American families," she said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Person
Joe Biden
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Reporter Lost Part of His Leg in Ukraine Attack, Authorities Say

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall had to have part of his leg amputated after he and his colleagues came under fire while reporting on the war in Ukraine, authorities said. Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, shared the news on Telegram on Tuesday, a day after Fox News confirmed Hall had been hospitalized after the vehicle he was traveling in with colleagues was struck by fire outside Kyiv. Hall’s colleague, Pierre Zakrevsky, was killed, along with Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kurshynova. Gerashchenko said that while Hall survived, “doctors had to amputate” the lower part of his leg. Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense said Hall lost part of his leg after Russian troops fired at him and his crew. Earlier this week, acclaimed documentary filmmaker and journalist Brent Renaud was also killed while working in Ukraine.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Moment Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn't applaud Zelensky's speech and reaches for her cell phone - while Madison Cawthorn misses HALF the remarks and says 'emotion shouldn't guide foreign policy'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's impassioned speech to Congress on Wednesday morning left most lawmakers in the chamber in awe of his bravery and some were even nearly reduced to tears -- but two Republican firebrands seemed largely unaffected. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was spotted checking her phone while her...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Democrats#The White House#Ukrainian#Russian#Nato#European
Daily Beast

Russian State TV Just Blew Up Putin’s ‘Nazi Ukraine’ Bullshit

Confusion reigns on Russia’s state TV, as panicked lawmakers and pundits try to explain to the public why their country invaded Ukraine and now faces crushing Western sanctions. And in the process of zealous propagandists striving to justify the unfathomable, they’ve inadvertently revealed too much. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
Country
Russia
Washington Post

Mitch McConnell tells Fox News viewers that Putin isn’t that great after all

For years, viewers of Fox News’s evening programming have heard sympathetic analyses of Russian President Vladimir Putin. From reiteration of former president Donald Trump’s insistences that Russia didn’t try to interfere in the 2016 election to amplification of Trump’s anti-Ukraine rhetoric as he faced impeachment in 2019, Fox News has been an important part of Trump’s efforts to recast Putin as something between a neutral actor and an ally to America’s political right.
POTUS
Axios

Bolton says Trump made it "that much easier" for Putin to invade Ukraine

Former national security adviser John Bolton said in an interview with Newsmax on Tuesday that it's inaccurate to say that former President Trump's behavior "deterred the Russians." What they're saying: Newsmax's Rob Schmitt said Russia did not act aggressively until Trump was out of office and that the former president...
POTUS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
192K+
Followers
62K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy