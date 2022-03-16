ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Spike in COVID cases in China may mean another disruption in supply chain

By Kate Wilkinson
 15 hours ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – China is shutting down some of its business hubs in response to a spike in COVID cases. And that could mean yet another disruption in the supply chain.

An economic expert at AIC told 22News today this could have a significant impact but China isn’t interested in letting this outbreak impact business for too long.

Professor John Rogers said this could impact everything from t-shirts to toys. One company that had to close down operations briefly at their headquarters this week. Foxconn, they are a major supplier of iPhones. The company has since partially resumed its operations as of today.

Professor Rogers told 22News, this most recent impact shows the nature of globalization.

“We’re all interdependent and what happens in one country we may not think much about it but we always have to realize how dependent we are and what’s going on in other countries,” explained Professor John Rogers.

Rogers also said this supply chain crisis we’ve seen over the last two years shows how much the U.S. depends on China for consumer goods. So if China locks down, the impacts will also be felt here.

But he doesn’t expect this most recent lockdown to last long, especially when China is committed to 5 point 1 percent growth this year.

