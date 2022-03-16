Holyoke Chamber kicks off St. Patrick’s parade celebrations

HOLYOKE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – We are just a few days away from the return of the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade with multiple parade-related events taking Wednesday morning starting with the Greater Holyoke Chamber breakfast.

“People are just so excited to come together, it’s almost like out coming-out party, people haven’t united in close to three years so everyone is just excited to see each other, hug each other,” said Jordan Hart, Executive Director of Greater Holyoke Chamber.

The room was buzzing with excitement as many of the people there have been waiting two years for this breakfast. The breakfast, which had more than 300 guests, wasn’t complete without Irish step dancers. The Chamber told 22News they love being the first event to kick off the holiday celebrations in the city before the parade.

“Our annual St. Patrick’s Day breakfast is always the Wednesday of St. Patrick’s day leading up to the parade so it’s kind of the kick off to all the festivities,” said Hart.

Around 300 people attended the breakfast Wednesday morning. They’re excited to be finally back together after two years to honor those being celebrated as well as kick off the St. Patrick’s festivities. After the breakfast, The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee along with the Holyoke Grand Colleen and her Court painted the traditional Shamrock at High and Dwight streets.

“It’s been two years in the making, finally doing this. I’ve been looking forward to this. I thought this was going to happen so long along and we’re finally here and I couldn’t be happier,” said Holyoke Grand Colleen Moira McDermott.

The parade takes place on Sunday starting at 11:10 a.m. this year from the old K-Mart Plaza. If you can’t make it, you can watch the parade live on 22News at noon.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.