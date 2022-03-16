Two vehicle collision in 2600 block of W. Beauregard

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police responded to a two vehicle collision in the 2600 Block of W Beauregard Avenue near South Campus Street Wednesday afternoon, March 16, 2022.

According to police, a gray Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on South Campus Street, disregarded a stop sign and crashed in to a white GMC Yukon traveling westbound on West Beauregard.

One passenger in each vehicle was transported to the hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.

Officers on-the-scene said the driver of the Ford F-150 will be cited for disregarding a stop sign.

