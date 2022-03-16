ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Two vehicle collision in 2600 block of W. Beauregard

By James Smith
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 15 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XuTLT_0ehBagwf00

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police responded to a two vehicle collision in the 2600 Block of W Beauregard Avenue near South Campus Street Wednesday afternoon, March 16, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QEjmo_0ehBagwf00

According to police, a gray Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on South Campus Street, disregarded a stop sign and crashed in to a white GMC Yukon traveling westbound on West Beauregard.

Daytime lane closures on U.S. 87

One passenger in each vehicle was transported to the hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zRUxN_0ehBagwf00

Officers on-the-scene said the driver of the Ford F-150 will be cited for disregarding a stop sign.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KLST/KSAN

Two vehicle collision on U.S. 277 south of San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Texas Department of Public Safety, Tom Green County Sheriffs, San Angelo fire Department and the Wall Volunteer Fire Department responded to a two vehicle collision on U.S. 277 just south of San Angelo. Traffic is currently down to one lane in both directions. This is an ongoing investigation, we will have […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Texas DPS identifies victims in Andrews County crash

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the nine people killed in a deadly crash Tuesday evening in Andrews County. According to DPS, 26-year-old head coach Tyler James of Hobbs, New Mexico was identified as the one faculty member killed in the crash. Students killed in the crash include: Maurico […]
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

9 killed, 2 to Lubbock in critical condition after USW van crash

ANDREWS and LUBBOCK, Texas — Nine people were killed, including six students from the University of the Southwest after a bus crash in Andrews County Tuesday evening, USW and the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed. A bus carrying the university’s golf team crashed with a Dodge 2500 truck while headed home from a tournament in […]
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

NTSB opens investigation in Andrews deadly van crash

ANDREWS, Texas — The National Transportation Safety Board provided an update Wednesday afternoon after a deadly crash killed nine people and left two others critically wounded. NSTB spokesperson Eric Weiss said the crash happened at 8:17 p.m. Tuesday along Farm to Market Road 1788 near Andrews in Andrews County. Weiss said one coach, previously identified […]
ANDREWS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
San Angelo, TX
Accidents
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
San Angelo, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KLST/KSAN

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on North Bell Street

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police Department confirms the death of a 23-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in the 1100 block of North Bell Street. According to the police, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle. During their investigation, it was […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Head coach among those dead in USW bus crash

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The University of the Southwest has confirmed Head Golf Coach Tyler James has died after the 17-passanger van he was driving was involved in a head-on crash late Tuesday evening. The van was carrying members of the men’s and women’s golf teams home from a tournament from Midland. James was the […]
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Fatal early morning crash near Bryant and Ave X

SAN ANGELO, Texas — One person died following a single-vehicle crash in San Angelo early Monday morning. According to a statement issued by the San Angelo Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of South Bryant Boulevard in response to a single-vehicle crash at around 2:45 a.m., Monday, March 14, 2022. Police say […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Seven bail out of vehicle in Crockett County traffic stop

CROCKETT COUNTY, Texas — The Crockett County Sheriff’s Office is looking for seven individuals who bailed out of a vehicle during a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 290 and Interstate 10 Tuesday morning, March 15, 2022. According to the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was in pursuit of a Ford pickup on […]
CROCKETT COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Gmc#Nexstar Media Inc#Conchovalleyhomepage Com
KLST/KSAN

Multiple fire departments fight wildfire near Miles

MILES, Texas — At least three volunteer fire departments have responded to a wildfire burning near Miles Tuesday afternoon, March 15, 2022. Concho Valley Homepage Staff on the scene are reporting that the Miles Volunteer Fire Department, Rowena Volunteer Fire Department, and Ballinger Volunteer Fire Department are battling a wildfire that is burning approximately 3 […]
MILES, TX
KLST/KSAN

Daytime lane closures on U.S. 87

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) in San Angelo is advising the public to expect daytime lane closures on U.S. 87 northbound beginning Wednesday, March 16, 2022. According to TxDOT, the daytime lane closures will be from the Concho County line to Wall. TxDOT said lanes will be opened for traffic […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Reaction and support after 9 dead in USW van crash

ANDREWS and LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech University said Jones AT&T Stadium will be lit in blue and red Wednesday night to honor the lives lost in an Andrews County crash. The University of the Southwest (USW) men’s and women’s golf teams were headed back to Hobbs Tuesday evening after a competition in Midland. Reaction […]
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
KLST/KSAN

UPS workers follow their noses to $1.5 mil pot bust

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — During a news conference on Friday, police said they found $1.5 million dollars of marijuana and it’s all thanks to some very observant employees. In January, employees at the UPS Store on 23rd Street in Panama City called police as soon as they noticed three large packages that reeked of […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
552K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy