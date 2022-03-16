ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction

Another risk management tool in a volatile construction market

By CityBusiness Guest Perspective
neworleanscitybusiness.com
 14 hours ago

Given, well, the state of everything, private owners should seriously consider requiring the contractor to secure a performance bond (a third-party surety guaranteeing the contractor’s performance under the contractor’s contract with the owner) when evaluating risks now inherent in construction projects. Traditionally, private owners did not consider...

neworleanscitybusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

Index Construction: The Importance Of Backtesting And Management

Oleg is the CEO of dxFeed, a market data and financial services firm. Over 20 years of experience in information technology and finance. In 2006, British mathematician Clive Humby coined the phrase “data is the new oil.” If the past 16 or so years have revealed anything, it’s that Humby’s pronouncement proved to be spot on. But if data is the new crude, then perhaps index construction can be regarded as the process of refining all that raw material into something much more useful.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Global Uncertainty: Beware Volatile Markets

The world became a very uncertain place in the last week, which means more risk in many aspects of our lives, especially markets. The world became a very uncertain place in the last week. This means more risk in many aspects of our lives, especially markets. For the last decade or so, markets seemed to only go up, but since the pandemic, risk became a bigger issue. The figure below is the 3-month implied volatility from the S&P 500; it shows how volatile investors expect markets to be over the next 3 months based on options prices. We see a big increase in the early days of the pandemic, before settling into a higher range. Between uncertainty around Fed policy and events in Europe, we can expect even more volatility going forward. Many households came out of the pandemic with more wealth than before, and this fueled the recovery. But if markets stay so volatile, their 401(K)s will take a hit and people will start to feel much less secure.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Inflation, war, market whiplash: How retirees can manage in volatile times

The combination can be unnerving: Inflation at a 40-year high, Russia invades Ukraine, oil tops $100 a barrel, and the stock market continues to fluctuate. What is the best way for retirees and those contemplating retirement to think about their spending, investments, and spending down from the money they have saved and invested for so many years?
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

KRBN: Fundamentals Remain Constructive, Uncertainty Causing Volatility

Carbon markets have always been volatile and this market move highlights this. Carbon markets, EUAs in particular, are experiencing high volatility this first week of March. A combination of factors is contributing to seeing some participants stepping to the sideline and technical levels triggered. Our view is that the market is oversold. Ultimately, we believe that uncertainty is the main driver of the week's price action and is not reflective of a fundamentally driven market move. Towards the end of Tuesday, March 1st, futures trading session, we observed buyers entering the markets. For those who missed much of the earlier rally, there is potentially an opportunity to come into the market at November 2021 levels. As we've stated before, carbon markets have always been volatile and this market move highlights this.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Management#Construction Project#Project Management#Construction Maintenance
Hutch Post

USD 309 board to go over construction management at risk for bond project

NICKERSON, Kan. — The Nickerson USD 309 School Board will take the first steps on getting a potential contractor for the proposed bond issue. The district is looking at a $10.5 million facilities improvement project. During tonight’s meeting the board will seek approval to put out requests for proposals to contractors who would become the district's construction management at risk.
NICKERSON, KS
Agriculture Online

Study shows consumers have limited understanding of the carbon farming market

Consumers have limited understanding of the carbon farming market, but young consumers, 25-34 years old in particular, recognize the positive contributions farmers and ranchers can have in improving the climate, a new survey from Agoro Carbon Alliance found. Independent research conducted by Agoro Carbon Alliance studied consumer perspectives on carbon...
AGRICULTURE
Bisnow

$1.1T In U.S. Office Properties At Risk Of Complete Obsolescence

Office occupancy continues to rise week-over-week, but at less than 40% of pre-pandemic levels in 10 of the country's largest markets, office owners aren't sleeping soundly just yet. And a new study might have them catching even fewer winks. As much as 70% of U.S. office buildings face a loss...
REAL ESTATE
Longview News-Journal

Financial Health: Understanding stock market volatility

Baseball legend Yogi Berra once said, "It's tough to make predictions, especially about the future." This holds true when it comes to timing the stock market. Investment markets have recently experienced a few years of very strong returns, but market volatility has returned in early 2022 in a big way. Veteran investors understand that market volatility is a part of the investment experience.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Construction
Biloxi Sun Herald

Volatility is a Hallmark of This Kind of Market

Wall Street is familiar with the “yo-yo” effect, when the stock market rises and falls significantly in a short period of time. The past week is one of those times, says TheStreet’s James “Rev Shark” Deporre, and it comes with a historical twist. Volatility, he believes, is attached to markets that move in only one direction – down.
BILOXI, MS
freightwaves.com

Roadrunner ups driver pay, incentives

Less-than-truckload provider Roadrunner (OTC: RRTS) announced Tuesday a second pay increase for drivers in 2022 as well as a new incentive program. Under the new terms, driver teams will see a 20-cent-per-mile bonus, a 4-cent-per-mile increase in network minimum pay and a 25-cent-per-mile hike to deadhead rates. Drivers will also see a 10-cent-per-gallon improvement in fuel discounts with Roadrunner’s preferred partners.
ECONOMY
Farm and Dairy

Farm machinery, tools, industrial/construction, and misc.

Online Bidding to Be Offered By EQUIPMENT FACTS.COM on the Larger Key Items. TRACTORS, SKID LOADERS, COMBINES, INDUSTRIAL, COMMERCIAL, MOWERS … John Deere 990 Compact Diesel Tractor 4 WD single Remote (2880 Hrs) *Oliver 77 Tractor* Farmall Cub Tractor w/Belly Mower* Ferris Zero turn Mower model IS 2500 Z w/Yanmar Diesel 60” cut (824 hrs) * John Deere stand on Zero Turn Mower Model 652B 48” Cut (1600 hrs) * 2-70 White Tractor 2 WD ( 7762 hrs) * 2018 Big Dog Alpha MP zero turn Mower w/54” deck has parts Warranty till 2025 or 300 hrs whichever comes first * Cub Cadet zero turn Mower w/54” deck* Komatsu D 41 E-6 Dozer W/open Station & 6 way Blade (6700 hrs) *Cat 257 B Trac Skid loader w/Rops & like New Tracs & Undercarriage ( 1950 hrs) *Manitou Telehandler Model Mlt 735- 120 LSU 50% tires (2008 W/ 8200 ) * John Deere 2350 Tractor, power Reverse (6653 hrs exc running cond ) * (2012) Case IH Maxxum 140 4WD Cab/Ht & ale 16 X 16 Trans, 3 Remotes 4600 hrs.
AGRICULTURE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Risk adjustment, claims processing woes still troubling Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group continued to struggle with risk adjustment calculations for the second-straight quarter as the company saw losses surge amid worse-than-expected medical costs and troubles with claims processing. Following the release of fourth quarter earnings Wednesday, the health insurer's stock price plunged, closing down nearly 20% for the day.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

3 Ways You Can Use Data to Save Your Business Money

Costs are skyrocketing in today's economy. Luckily, the right data can help your business keep them under control. A rapidly growing economy usually brings rounds of cheers. Business is booming, innovation reaches new heights, and buyers can't get enough. But when that growth accelerates too fast, inflation isn't far behind. And too much inflation will start to squeeze corporate pocketbooks before price hikes reach consumers.
SOFTWARE
Forbes

The Era Of HR Is Coming To An End

Vasily Voropaev is a founder and CEO at Smartbrain.io, a serial entrepreneur, and is a dedicated promoter of remote work and remote teams. Barely anyone notices, but recruiters right now are stuck between the devil and the deep sea. They face two big problems that could gradually make their work unnecessary. If you want to go into recruiting or expand your HR department, think it over very carefully. Recruiting jobs in their current form may come to an end relatively soon.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Seeking Alpha

Markets Remained Volatile, But No Need To Panic

The markets have remained volatile in March. The major U.S. equity benchmarks dropped about 10% from their peaks, with the exception of the Energy sector. The markets have remained volatile in March. The major U.S. equity benchmarks dropped about 10% from their peaks, with the exception of the Energy sector. The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX®), the so-called “fear gauge,” has been hovering above 30, which is the 90th percentile of its historical value. Its level on March 10, 2022, was more than two standard deviations above its one-year average. Although it remains unclear how long these geopolitical tensions will last and how much it will affect the global economy, the U.S. equity market has managed to stay cool so far, compared with the VIX levels seen two years ago, which were triggered by pandemic-driven sell-offs.
STOCKS
Fast Company

Design gaps can reveal growth opportunities

Enterprise-level design is often unbelievably bad. Just ask anyone who has ever tried to conduct an online transaction with the DMV. The reason for this is simple: enterprise design often focuses on extending the life of legacy systems. But when extending the life of legacy systems comes at the expense of the end-user experience (as it almost always does), everyone suffers. Bad enterprise design has a way of making itself felt at the society level, whether we realize it or not.

Comments / 0

Community Policy