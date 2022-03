Victoria Pidlisetska is a Ukrainian living in Los Angeles who rarely puts down her phone as she waits to hear from family and friends stranded back home in Ukraine. Her parents spend most of their time in a bomb shelter while her best friend has run out of food and water. The segment is part of “Hear Me Out,” an ongoing video series by LA Times Studios expanding on letters to the editor.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO