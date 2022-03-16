ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US stocks trade higher after Fed raises interest rates and investors digest potential for 7 hikes in 2022

By Matthew Fox
 15 hours ago
James Bullard, CEO and president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, in an interview on February 25, 2016. David Orrell/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
  • US stocks jumped higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by 0.25%.
  • This was the first interest rate hike by the Fed since late 2018, and more are on the way.
  • The median estimate among voting members of the Fed suggest a total of 7 rate hikes in 2022.

