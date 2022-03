Did anyone watch this new series, or doesn't want to admit it? Celeb (we're not talking Hollywood here but usual bunch who've done the TV rounds) sits around a table with 4 possible long-distance relatives (very long distance). The first one I watched was the Rustie Lee episode and thought I wouldn't watch any more but ended up catching up on today so can't grumble too much. Other celebs were Craig Revel-Horwood, whose bunch were the least lively, Neil Ruddock, didn't recognise him as he's changed so much since I last saw him, Shaun Ryder, Happy Mondays, and Kerry Katona. When I saw Kerry I thought oh no really would you want to be related but she was more entertaining and at the end said to the winner, you're not ashamed? I was curious as to how they found the contestents as they'd clearly done the DNA tests beforehand. It won't be nominated for any awards but managed to hang on for next week.

