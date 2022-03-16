ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Cuomo considering primary run against Hochul

Cover picture for the articleFrom TV ads to the church speech, there have been speculations that Gov. Cuomo has been eyeing a political comeback. Now, a new CNBC report says he is considering a primary run against his replacement, current Gov. Kathy Hochul. The report says the former governor is making an attempt...

WETM

Hochul to propose bail reform changes: reports

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – Governor Kathy Hochul is planning to propose changes to the State’s current bail reform laws, according to a report from the New York Post. The report said that Hochul will lay out a 10-point plan that will allow judges “more discretion to order bail” and detain criminals for additional crimes, including repeat offenders. The Post said that additional gun-related offenses will also be subject to bail.
Fox News

Biden's Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson has a constitutional problem

Nominating a justice to the Supreme Court can feel a lot like picking a ruler, as appointments last a lifetime, and someone’s word becomes law. Literally. The only restraint on individuals is their willingness to be guided first and foremost by the U.S. Constitution. But that’s not what President Joe Biden was looking for when he chose Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for a seat on the Supreme Court. Searching for a judge with "a living constitution" perspective, Biden wanted someone who leaned toward creative writing rather than Constitutional loyalty, which should trouble U.S. Senators when they question the nominee on Monday.
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul brushes off questions about Cuomo

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul brushed aside questions Friday about former governor Andrew Cuomo's hints he may run against her.She says she's got more important things to worry about."I am so focused right now on the next two weeks to get through a budget that'll take care of the needs of New Yorkers as we come through this pandemic, and I'll focus on the politics later on down the road. Right now, New Yorkers are counting on me to get the job done," Hochul said.The budget is due April 1.As for the former governor, when asked pointblank whether he will throw his hat in the ring, Cuomo said he's keeping his options open. He also said he might not run as a Democrat and could form his own party if he runs in November.
