ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

How historical trends can help predict the 2022 March Madness winner

By Jeremy Layton
New York Post
New York Post
 15 hours ago

If you’re normal, you probably spent your weekend socializing or catching up on sleep. If you’re like me – a nerd – you spent your weekend scraping 10 years of historical data and statistics in college basketball ahead of March Madness 2022. The question I attempted to answer: Which regular season team stats tend to correlate with success – and failure – in the NCAA Tournament ?

I looked at nine March Madness tournaments (forgetting that the 2020 tourney was canceled due to COVID – sue me), and plotted every team’s regular-season data against how many wins they had in the tournament. I left out the one-and-done mid-majors (since their losses wouldn’t count as underperformance), but included the teams that won games to see if there was any way to figure out which could go on a run in 2022.

A disclaimer: As anyone who has taken a statistics class knows, correlation does not mean causation. Every year, there were major outliers and teams that throw all of the findings out of wack. So, when filling out your bracket, don’t take these trends as gospel – think of it as just an extra thing to consider when you’re trying to determine which teams can make a run. Individual matchups will be far more important than historical trends – but if you’re stumped, hopefully this can straighten you out. Or, at least, this can give you a sense of which teams typically go far in the tournament as you pick your Final Four.

The stats most correlated with March Madness success

When plotting March Madness wins against all team statistics, the stat that had the highest correlation – visually, the one whose trendline had the steepest slope – was team field goal percentage. Intuitive? Sure. “Make more of your shots, win more games” isn’t exactly a bold statement. But when looking at the data, this stat was the one with the fewest outliers for teams that advanced deep into the tournament.

Of the last nine teams to win it all, only three of them (Louisville in 2013, UConn in 2014 and North Carolina in 2017) ranked outside the top 32 in team field goal percentage. In that same span, only seven teams that advanced to the Final Four (out of 36) ranked outside of the top 100. And no team since 2011 has won it all without making over 45 percent of their shots in the regular season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dVSFx_0ehBZ7Qy00
March Madness teams that hoist the championship trophy often fare well in field goal percentage.Getty Images

For the highly-successful March Madness teams that didn’t make a crazy percentage of shots, there was another trend: they all were very good at limiting opponents’ shot-making, which is the other highly correlated statistic – defensive field goal percentage. Louisville and UConn had the lowest two offensive FG percentages of the last nine champions, but each of them ranked inside the top 24 on defense (coincidentally, they both allowed opponents to shoot 39.8 percent). As an inverse example, Missouri in 2012 led all of the NCAA in field goal percentage (50.4 percent), but was outside the top 200 in opponent% – and got bounced in the first round as a two-seed by Norfolk State (who shot 66.6 percent from the field in that game and scored 86 points).

So, to sum it up: if you hit a high percentage of your shots, and limit your opponents to a low percentage, you tend to do better in the tournament. Again, fairly obvious – and often correlates with high seeds – but still important to understand. This year, Gonzaga and Arizona both rank in the top 10 of both categories – and are a worthy top-seeded championship matchup for your brackets. Kentucky is inside the top 50 in both. Kansas, Duke, and Baylor all rank highly in offense but are a bit further down the list on defense. Villanova and Auburn are the inverses, higher on the list in defensive field goal percentage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XlRRu_0ehBZ7Qy00
The Arizona Wildcats rank highly in both offensive and defensive field goal percentage.Getty Images

Points per game and defensive points per game – as you would expect – were also highly correlated.

Three-point percentage and March Madness success

Surprisingly, three-point percentage was one of the less correlated statistics for teams that went far in the NCAA tournament. The last three champions (Baylor, Virginia and Villanova) all ranked inside the top 12 and shot over 39.5 percent from deep. But Michigan State (in 2016) and Creighton (in 2014) both ranked number one in the NCAA in three-point percentage, and didn’t make it to the Sweet 16 as top-three seeds. MSU’s loss was one of the biggest upsets in the history of the tournament, in the first round to No. 15 Middle Tennessee. Also, two champions (Louisville in 2013 and North Carolina in 2017) ranked outside the top 150.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SIUMI_0ehBZ7Qy00 The Michigan State bench looks on during their 2016 loss to 15-seed Middle TennesseeGetty Images

As explained above, recent history has been kinder to three-point shooting teams. But teams that shoot more threes don’t typically have more success – in fact, the number of threes attempted per game is negatively correlated with March Madness success, if only slightly. Four of the last nine champions were outside the top 200 in threes attempted per game.

Opponent three-point percentage, however, did show a slight correlation. Teams that made it to the Elite Eight and beyond averaged a full percentage point better at defending the three than the “shame teams”. By shame teams, I am referring to top-seeded teams upset in the first two rounds. Again, not a huge difference, but if you’re looking at three-pointers, defense may take a slight priority. Baylor is the best top seed at defending the three, while Kansas, Kentucky, and Gonzaga trail not far behind in the top 50.

Stats with less correlation in March Madness

Offensive rebounds per game and assists per game showed little correlation with success compared to the average team. That’s not to say teams that do these things well haven’t gone on runs in the past: North Carolina actually won the title in 2017 ranking in the top three in both categories. But UNC ranked in fifth that very next year in both, and lost in the Round of 32. Less correlation just means there are examples more evenly distributed on each side of the success/failure spectrum, which has been the case here.

Free throw percentage, too, showed so little correlation that the slope was basically a flat line. There are extreme cases on both ends, even for Cinderella teams. Two 15-seeds have advanced to the Sweet 16 in the past 10 years: Oral Roberts in 2021 and Florida Gulf Coast in 2013. Oral Roberts ranked first in the nation with an amazing 82.1 percent, while FGCU was 256th at just 66.9 percent. Like threes, free throws are a much smaller sample size in a 40-minute game, and can wildly swing a team’s favors with one good (or bad) evening.

Betting on March Madness 2022?

This leads to my final point: March Madness is really freakin’ random. Every year, great teams with great underlying numbers suffer baffling losses to mediocre squads. That’s what happens in a single-elimination format: small sample sizes lead to extreme variance. The beauty of March Madness is that any given team can have a great day and beat someone way better than them. It’s what makes the tournament so exciting – but predicting it so hard.

Whether you’re using these trends or not when predicting your bracket, don’t be too hard on yourself when your picks go horribly wrong. Often, a good process can lead to bad outcomes – and the winners can be predicated on luck. That said – and this is perhaps the most important trend of all – seven of the last nine winners have been one-seeds. If that holds, the best conclusion of this study is perhaps that Gonzaga and Arizona are your best bets when picking an overall winner – and overall winners count more than anything in most bracket formats .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
The Big Lead

Five First-Round March Madness Upset Picks

March Madness has arrived and the most important part of filling out a bracket or placing bets is picking upsets. Is there skill or luck in picking the right mid-major or underachieving power school to make a run? Probably a little of both. With that in mind here are five first-round matchups where an underdog could pull off the upset. Odds via WynnBet.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
The Spun

Teddy Bridgewater Makes Decision: NFL World Reacts

Bridgewater, 29, has made his free agency decision. The former Denver Bronco is signing a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins. Bridgewater heads to Miami with the expectation that he’ll be backing up Tua Tagovailoa. He’ll also get to work with former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator and new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.
NFL
Ledger-Enquirer

March Madness First-Round Thursday NCAA Picks & Predictions

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The top betting sites expect a lot of close games to kick off March Madness betting, with eight of the 16 games Thursday featuring spreads of five points or less. Not all the games are likely to come down to the wire, however, with three of the four No. 1 seeds in action.
BASKETBALL
247Sports

March Madness 2022: Betting odds for every first-round NCAA Tournament game

The 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament bracket was revealed Sunday, with the First Four getting under way from Dayton, Ohio, Tuesday evening as the official start of March Madness rapidly approaches. Betting odds are in for each first-round game, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Gonzaga is the top overall seed, followed...
DAYTON, OH
CBS Sports

NCAA Tournament 2022 bracket picks, Cinderella teams: Model simulates March Madness basketball 10,000 times

March Madness 2022 features Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas and Baylor as the four No. 1 seeds. In a year with less distance separating the elite teams from the rest of the pack, could we see plenty of early upsets in the 2022 March Madness bracket? Even if the No. 1 seeds emerge from the first rounds of the 2022 NCAA Tournament bracket unscathed, there's potential for mayhem everywhere.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#March Madness#Unc#Ncaa Tournament#Covid
Engadget

How to stream every game of March Madness 2022

Conference tournaments are over and the brackets are set. Sixty-eight teams on both the men’s and women’s sides are about to begin a nearly month-long journey that could culminate with them hoisting a National Championship trophy and cutting down the nets in either New Orleans or Minneapolis. It’s the most wonderful time of the year for basketball fans, and all of the March Madness games are available to stream if you know where to look and have a TV provider log-in to unlock full access. Even if you don’t, there are some options so that you can catch a few games for free. Here’s what you need to know about streaming March Madness.
BASKETBALL
Denver Post

March Madness 2022 Seeding Update, Predictions & Preview

The 2022 NCAA Tournament field was announced on Selection Sunday, with the 68 qualifiers taking their spots in the bracket. Gonzaga claimed the top overall seed in the tournament, while they and the rest of the field will look to prove they’re number one over the next few weeks. Here’s a look at the seeding for each region, top sportsbooks to bet on this tournament along with what to look for in each region ahead of March Madness.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Arizona
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Creighton University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

March Madness: Notre Dame vs. Rutgers odds, picks and predictions

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (22-10) meet the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (18-13) Wednesday night with the winner advancing as a No. 11 seed in the West Region of the NCAA Championship Tournament. The contest at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio. is slated to tip off at 9:10 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Notre Dame vs. Rutgers odds and lines, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
DAYTON, OH
South Philly Review

March Madness is here

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament kicks off this week, with 68 teams hoping to capture the championship. Four “First Four” games were scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday nights, with first-round games set for Thursday and Friday and second-round matchups on Saturday and Sunday. Sweet 16 and Elite...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy