The Rhode Island Scumbag's Guide to Betting the 2022 Men's NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Tournament is Betting Christmas. Or, more appropriately since it carries on over multiple nights without a set date each year, Betting Hanukkah.

Either way, it’s an extended holiday for bettors, who get to see their first wagers of the day pay off by lunch time, depending on what time zone they’re in. The basketball gods are primed to grace our lives with 48 win-or-go-home games in four days. The first four days of the tournament are a betting buffet, with multiple options to sample and plenty of ways to fill up.

How you bet those games will determine whether your meal is a Golden Corral-style grime-and-dine or a prime rib and lobster spread. And, in the interest of helping you chomp down on college basketball’s high society, we’ve called in our biggest reinforcement.

When we last left our wagering spirit guide the Rhode Island Scumbag he was, well, not doing great. The stretch between Christmas and the Super Bowl created several opportunities to lay some “Locks of the Week” upon the betting world and he missed every. Single. One.

All told, he finished the year 7-21 when it came to those football locks. That’s a .250 average that would get him shuffled out of most major league outfields. But if you were wise enough to fade his advice, you would have finished the NFL season up more than 10 units.

He assures me he’s doing much better when it comes to college basketball, despite his possibly misguided faith in Wisconsin. Should you trust his advice? Should you once again default to fading his locks? I can’t say for certain, but I will admit the man has done his homework for the tournament. Specifically with the handwriting of an eighth grader.

If that pre-Vegas cheat sheet, presumably written with a LightSky in hand in his fifth hour of tending to a pork butt, makes sense to you, then you can appreciate the craft. If not, you can at least figure out which bets you *don’t* want to make. I set him up with a template, here’s what he gave me.

Because you deserve nothing but the best, here’s the Rhode Island Scumbag’s Guide to the opening weekend of the 2022 men’s NCAA Tournament.

West Region

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s break down the top four seeds:

No. 1 Gonzaga: Absolutely easiest path to the Final Four of any team out there. They are difficult to defend, so the only way I see them losing is if a team can keep up with them. Not many options in this region outside of maybe Alabama.

No. 2 Duke: Absolutely undeserving of a two seed. Pressure will be too much for this team. They might not make it to the second weekend.

No. 3 Texas Tech: Things that are good: they are a veteran squad. I’m pretty sure they start four guys over the age of 23 [Ed. note: it’s only two, but the six guys who’ve started at least 17 games this season are all 21 or older]. Bad things: offense can go cold at times. If that happens this week, they could be going home early.

No. 4 Arkansas: This is more of a team of athletes than a basketball team. Watching them shoot a basketball is something that you can’t unsee. They will build a house of bricks vs. UVM and go home after Day 1.

Side Note: I hate Musclemen’s face. [Ed. note: I don’t know if this is autocorrect for Eric Musselman’s actual name, a Scumbag nickname, or a non-sequitur about the annual World’s Strongest Man competition, but I’m keeping it.)

West Lock of the Tournament:

a lot of value at 10:1 in Alabama to make the Elite Eight. Three wins for a team who has beat Gonzaga, Tennessee and Baylor? I’ll take my shot there.

West winner:

Gonzaga. Yes, it’s chalk. Sometimes you have to eat it.

East Region

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s break down the top four seeds:

No. 1 Baylor: Good team with a lot of quality wins. Are they healthy enough to make it to New Orleans??? I don’t think so.

No. 2 Kentucky: Tons of talent, including Oscar Tshiebwe. Really tough draw in round two against whatever team wins that game (San Francisco vs. Murray State).

No. 3 Purdue: A lot of people seem to forget how they simply dominated college basketball for the first few weeks of the season. They are very talented, but their defense and late-game management has not been great down the stretch.

No. 4 UCLA: Mitch Cronin [sic, again] is a guy I’d like to have eight or nine beers with. Love that guy and I’ll be betting on them every game. I already have a ticket on them to make the Final Four at +450. I’ll take those odds. [Ed. note: Maybe after eight or nine beers you’d remember his name is, in fact, Mick]

East Lock of the Tournament:

Believe it or not, I’ve actually seen Norfolk State play a few times this year.

They are not good.

I’m laying the 20.5 with Baylor. Lock it in, thank me later.

East winner:

South Region

Alex Martin/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Let’s break down the top four seeds:

No. 1 Arizona: They have the talent to win it all. I have only seen them a few times because they usually play well past my bedtime in the Pac-12, but the few times I’ve stayed up to watch, I was not disappointed.

No. 2 Villanova: Jay Wright has a system that just makes sense from a basketball perspective. His teams take care of the ball, they defend and they play under control. That was enough to win the Big East, it won’t be enough to make it out of this region.

No. 3 Tennessee: Complete disrespect for this squad to be on the 3 line. I did get a ticket on them to win it all at 40:1 before the SEC tournament started. I feel pretty good about that.

No. 4 Illinois: ***FADE, FADE, FADE ALERT*** This team cannot figure it out. They have tons of talent and an absolute monster in Cockburn, but every time I watch them play, I’m not impressed with what I see. Not a cohesive group.

South Lock of the Tournament:

Ohio State -1 over Loyola Chicago.

I love America [Ed. note: He really does. Not sure what that has to do with the Ramblers, but continue.], but the people have gotten way too caught up in the story behind Loyola Chicago. Here are their most impressive wins this year: Arizona State, Vanderbilt, San Francisco.

Ohio State has wins over Duke, Illinois, MSU and Michigan. It knocked off a couple of Big East foes in Seton Hall and Xavier. Public money has bumped this line down to a spot where you can confidently bet Ohio State. I believe Ohio State should be laying 4 or 5 and I’d have to sweat some late-game shenanigans. You are getting a gift at -1. Lay the point and cash the ticket.

South winner:

. This is wishful thinking because I have a future ticket on them.

Midwest Region

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s break down the top four seeds:

No. 1 Kansas: One of the best offensive teams that I’ve seen in a while and they get Remy Martin back at just the right time. Bill Self is the best coach in the country and I’d also love to have a few beers with him someday.

No. 2 Auburn: They have talent, size, speed and they played in a really tough SEC all year. I would not want to wager against them.

No. 3 Wisconsin: They list this team as Wisconsin, but we all know it’s Johnny Davis. This team goes as far as he can take them.

No. 4 Providence: Great story, love Ed Cooley and he is actually the most likely coach that I can actually have a few beers with since I frequent the bars around the PC area, but they don’t have a reliable superstar to get the ball to in key situations.

Midwest Lock of the Tournament:

I’m taking Miami +2 over USC in the first round. I bet USC a few times this year and they just seemed to always disappoint. I’d love to have a few beers with Miami’s coach Jim Larranaga, but I’m probably running out of time since he’s almost 80. [Ed. note: That’s officially five NCAA coaches our Scumbag guide would like to drink with. Please get in touch if you can set this up, although you should not set this up.]

Midwest winner:

Kansas. Way too much firepower to be stopped … unless they go cold at the wrong time. I’m willing to bet they won’t.

Final Four

William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Regional Champions:

Gonzaga, UCLA, Tennessee, Kansas

Championship matchup:

Kansas vs. Gonzaga

2022 Champion:

Kansas

And finally, the return of our Beer of the Week

It’s been roughly a month since we featured a beer here, so what better way to reintroduce this feature than to tack it on to a guide from the guy who used to preach the $30-per-4-pack gospel of Trillium beers and now downs Michelob Ultra with impunity. And since this year brings a glorious confluence between the start of March Madness (play-in games excluded) and St. Patrick’s Day, we’d better celebrate the season correctly.

This week’s beer is Phase Three’s The Knot Irish Red Ale:

Right off the bat, everything about this beer is pretty. The can looks cool as hell. It pours beautifully, with a copper body and a big fluffy head. It smells like a nice mixture of roasted malts and hops, like someone was cooking Grape Nuts near a garden.

It tastes … fine. I’m not an Irish red guy — I blame the proliferation of Killian’s when I was a teenager — and this is a solid example of the style. The malty flavor up front gives way to some bitter hops, but ultimately the flavor is a little hollow.

It’s two halves of more interesting beers jammed together. I either want the smooth, malty goodness of a marzen or [expletive]-your-tastebuds bitter pineyness of a IPA. This hits two genres pretty well and mashes them together hoping for peanut butter and chocolate but instead gets spam and eggs. It’s done well enough that I don’t mind it for one pour, but I don’t really want another.

Which is a shame, because clearly Phase Three (out of Lake Zurich, IL) is doing something right. This is more a personal “I’m not big on Irish ales” issue than any problem with their brewing! It’s a very smooth, drinkable beer fresh out of a cold can and the flavor holds up as it warms. It’s a nice sipper that I don’t especially want more of, but maybe you will.

So there’s my recommendation. It’s not for me, but it’s a good representation of the style and a better option than Guinness or Killian’s if you’re looking to embrace the Emerald Isle this spring but aren’t too strict about buying actual Irish beers.

