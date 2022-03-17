ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Hundreds of cars line up for Chicago businessman Willie Wilson's $200K free gas giveaway

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rudyE_0ehBYyaF00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f5Atp_0ehBYyaF00
Hundreds of cars line up for Chicago businessman Willie Wilson's $200K free gas giveaway Thursday 02:22

CHICAGO (CBS) – As gas prices rise, former Chicago mayoral candidate and businessman Dr. Willie Wilson is helping by donating $200,000 in gas at select locations on Thursday.

The giveaway started at 7 a.m. Lines were forming nearly two hours early at a gas station at Pulaski Road and Montrose Avenue. Too many people were trying to cut the line -- resulting in police, at one point, closing a gas station temporarily. All entrances were blocked until 7 a.m.

One man told CBS 2 he waited in line since midnight for the gas giveaway.

One woman said that the prices are so high that she can't get her kids to school.

"I have kids, I gotta get them to school every day. The gas prices are just so high I just can't make it," said Stephanie Towns.

Wilson said he is planning another giveaway on March 31 with the same gas stations, and hopes to add more gas stations in the south and west suburbs.

"People are desperate for money to get gas to get to work, these are peoples' livelihoods," Wilson said.

The giveaway comes as prices spiked to as much as $4.55 for regular and $5.32 for premium in Illinois, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). Starting at 7 a.m., each customer at 10 different locations will receive $50 in gas until the $200,000 is exhausted. Gas station owners Khalil Abdullah and Amin Ibrahim will lower their prices in order to serve more people.

"The soaring price of gas has caused a hardship for too many of our citizens. The average price of regular gas has gone well over $4 a gallon for the first time in nearly 14 years and is now up nearly 50 percent from last year. The war in Ukraine, a ban on Russian oil, and high taxes are contributing to rising fuel prices," Dr. Wilson said in a release.

Ald. Michelle Harris (8th) will be in attendance at the Citgo location at 9155 S Stony Island with requested traffic barricades and emergency management.

CPD along with 70 volunteers will assist at the participating locations:

·       Amstar - 368 E. Garfield Blvd

·       Citgo - 9155 S. Stony Island

·       Marathon - 1839 E. 95th Street

·       Citgo - 1345 N. Pulaski

·       Gulf - 9901 S. Halsted St

·       Mobil - 2800 S. Kedzie Ave

·       Amoco - 7201 N. Clark St

·       BP - 4359 N. Pulaski Rd

·       Marathon - 340 S. Sacramento Blvd

·       Falcon - 43 N. Homan Av

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Getting Hosed: Unmetered Chicago homes may also have dangerous lead in water; replacement is dragging

CHICAGO (CBS) — Getting Hosed, the CBS 2 Investigators' three-year exposé on Chicago's broken water billing system, has proven to be double-pronged. That is because hundreds of thousands of Chicagoans with unmetered accounts pay inflated bills – and you can't get a meter for a fair bill until you get a non-lead service line. But the City still has 387,096 lead lines feeding homes potentially dangerous water – and as we uncovered, has done little to replace them. Achieving a fair bill, therefore, has become almost impossible – it would be like playing basketball one-on-two. Imagine Dan Wasserman taking on...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

South Side church giving away free gas Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Didn't get a chance to fill up your tank at Thursday's gas giveaway? There's another chance for you to fill up your tank for free in Chicago, but this time a South Side church is footing the bill.Thursday we saw huge lines of cars and a little bit of chaos when businessman Willie Wilson gave away $200,000 of gas at ten stations across the city.Now, New Life Covenant Church in the Grand Crossing neighborhood wants to help those in their community. Instead of fuel for the soul, Senior Pastor John Hannah asked his congregation to help 200...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Thieves bust through security shutters to burglarize stores in Tri-Taylor, Hyde Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A crew of thieves was caught on camera stealing armfuls of clothing and shoes from a business on the city's West Side.As CBS 2's Steven Graves reported Friday, retail theft in Chicago has left many business owners are now very frustrated. The owner of the Flee Club consignment store at 2221 W. Taylor St. in Tri-Taylor is especially unhappy, as he has now been hit four times. In the latest burglary, the thieves were not satisfied just targeting the main sales area upstairs. They went to the basement and stole shoes in boxes from racks. ...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Cars
Local
Illinois Cars
CBS Chicago

Man shot in South Loop carjacking

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and wounded in a carjacking in the South Loop Friday night. Police said at 8:55 p.m., a man was sitting in his car waiting for someone in the 100 block of East Cullerton Street, near Michigan Avenue, when five men came up to him. All five of the men had guns, police said. One of the men ordered the victim to get out of his car, but he refused, police said. That attacker then shot the victim once in the thigh and dragged him out of the car. The five perpetrators jumped into the victim's white Jaguar and drove off, police said. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. Area Three detectives are investigating. No one was in custody Friday night. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Smash and grab thieves break into Kimbark Beverage Shoppe

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Smash and grab thieves targeted a Hyde Park liquor store early Friday morning.When police officers arrived at Kimbark Beverage Shoppe at 53rd and Woodlawn around 3:50 a.m., they found the glass front door shattered. Police said the thieves got away with an unknown amount of merchandise and money.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CTA, Pace, and Metra honor drivers, operators For "Transit Driver Appreciation Day"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA, Metra, and Pace want to thank bus drivers and train operators for being heroes to the city during the pandemic. The CTA created this superhero video to encourage riders to show a little appreciation for the people who get them where they need to be.Show your favorite driver or worker that you're thankful for their service with a simple hello and thank you as you get on the bus for "Transit Driver Appreciation Day."You can post on social media or call the transit agency to praise a worker. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Poppin' Dough donut shop reopens Saturday following pipe repairs

CHICAGO (CBS) – A community of customers came through making for an exciting day for a Longwood Manor donut shop.Poppin' Dough has been closed since December after a collapsed pipe caused flooding and major plumbing problems.So, the owners turned to GoFundMe and after we highlighted their struggle -- donations poured in.They pulled in more than $11,000 in just a matter of days.It still wasn't enough to cover the massive bill, but then the contractor helped him get things done at cost.Poppin' Dough on 95th street re-opens at 8 a.m. 
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#Cbs 2#Pulaski Montrose
CBS Chicago

Streets around Grant Park closed for this weekend's Shamrock Shuffle

CHICAGO (CBS) – Spring, as well as the running season, kicks off this weekend with the return of the Shamrock Shuffle.Some streets around Grant Park are already closed as crews set up for Sunday's 8K race.The race is back offline after last year's event was held virtually due to the pandemic -- runners are back on an actual course.If you're planning on driving downtown be prepared for some delays.Expect closures along Balbo from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive starting tomorrow and rolling closures along the course Sunday morning.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago mobile surveillance camera shot out on city's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Albany Park intersection of Drake Avenue and Ainslie Street is plagued by shootings, and it recently got a new city surveillance camera. But just a few days later now, that security camera is gone. Someone shot it.  As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported Thursday, a resident sent an image of the camera. It shows the city surveillance camera and a text which read: "New cameras on our corner."  The resident was excited. But just a few days later, that excitement went away -  and so did the camera. Security video from a nearby apartment...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Rush medical students learn their place of residency during Match Day

CHICAGO (CBS) – COVID helped highlight a doctor shortage in the U.S. one that could become critical in the next decade or more. Across the country at 11 P.M. central time, thousands of future physicians took part in a stressful ritual known as "Match Day."Where would they spend the next years for their residency? CBS 2's Tim McNicholas takes us to this nail-biter of a tradition."So here we are, it's match day," said Dr. Beth Baker. This is a room filled with two things."Join me everybody in toasting the class of 2022." Anticipation…"There's a lotta cameras. This is really like the NFL draft."And...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Norwood Park woman's sitting room in ruins after car smashes into house

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The front of a house in Norwood Park had been left wrecked and unstable Friday night, a night after a driver lost control and slammed into the home. But it doesn't end there. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke to the homeowner, Cheryl Kelly, who has been living in the house near Harlem and Talcott avenues for 23 years. In the wee hours Friday morning, Kelly's former sitting room – the place where she used to play piano by the window – was left in ruins when the car crashed into her home. "Brand new gutters," Kelly...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
CBS Chicago

Adams Street bridge closed for testing Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) – With boating season just a few weeks away the City of Chicago is getting ready by testing the Adams Street bridge over the river.The bridge will be closed from now until 2:30 p.m. for testing.Traffic heading west will be re-routed down Franklin to Van Buren to cross the river then back up Canal to Adams.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Missing: Local advocate Elise Malary from Evanston last seen on March 9

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A family is searching for a missing woman last seen in Evanston.Elise Malary, 31, sent a text to her sister Fabiana on March 9 around 9 a.m. Fabiana Malary told CBS 2 her sister Elise pays monthly bills and regularly checks in with receipts. This month she did not initially hear from her sister and then received a text saying "I am going to pay it sis."That was the last known contact.   Evanston police confirmed there is an active investigation into Elise's disappearance. "I have been calling her phone and I have not been able to get in contact with...
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago broadcasting icon Merri Dee dies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Merri Dee, a beloved Chicago reporter, broadcaster, and community relations professional, has died. Dee was 85. Dee spent nearly all of her career with WGN-TV, Channel 9 – first as a reporter and staff announcer from 1972 until 1983, and then as director of community relations until she retired from the station in 2008. "She was a beautiful woman with a beautiful voice and beautiful spirit," said CBS 2 anchor Jim Williams, who worked with Dee at WGN.    A graduate of Englewood high School in Chicago, Dee began her broadcasting career at WBEE radio...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Mayor Lightfoot meets with NYC Mayor Adams in search of solutions to crime

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Overall crime in Chicago is up 34 percent so far this year – in particular with motor vehicle thefts, an issue we've been covering for months, up 44 percent. Robberies - another crime we've been monitoring – are up 10 percent. On Friday afternoon, Mayor Lori Lightfoot met with New York City Mayor Eric Adams in a search for solutions. Mayor Adams was inaugurated on New Year's Day. He is a former Brooklyn Borough president, New York State senator, and New York City police officer. Friday marked his first visit to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman of about 70 killed in apparent hit-and-run in Belmont Central

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was killed in a hit-and-run in the Belmont Central community Thursday night. At 8:07 p.m., police were called to the 6000 block of West Grand Avenue and found a woman of about 70 lying unresponsive on the street. The woman appeared to have been struck by a vehicle that was no longer at the scene, police said. She suffered head and body trauma and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where she was pronounced dead. No one was in custody late Thursday. Area Five detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'I see nothing but opportunity and a blank canvas'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Indiana man has made his dream of revitalizing his hometown into a reality.He's not only renovating homes, but commercial real estate, too. One of his buildings will soon be the first of its kind in Gary. CBS 2's Asal Rezaei tells us more about how his hard work will transform the community. With his roots in Gary, Indiana, Cory Armand wants nothing more than to make his community better."When I see the properties, most people see an obstacle because of its being left vacant and torn apart," Armand said. "But I see nothing but opportunity and a...
GARY, IN
CBS Chicago

Black and Brown cannabis entrepreneurs are still in limbo with license delays

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This St. Patrick's Day, the State of Illinois released an update on another kind of green – the billions of dollars in legalized weed sold in Illinois without one new license winner cleared to open in more than two years. CBS 2's Tara Molina has tracked this subject from the very beginning. She talked Thursday to two license winners who have been held up waiting to open their own businesses. They have been held up for years now, and they have been stuck waiting seven months since winning their licenses in the state's lottery system to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
64K+
Followers
23K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy