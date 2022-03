Over the last few years WWE has released quite a few WWE Superstars due to budget cuts, and some of the names that the company released were definitely surprising. Apparently there is a rumor making the rounds claiming that former Intercontinental Champion Shelton Benjamin has been released from WWE, but that’s not the case. Benjamin recently took to Twitter and confirmed that the rumors are false when he posted the following statement:

WWE ・ 10 HOURS AGO