Greenville, NC

WNCT 9OYS Sports Talk: Getting ready for ‘The Dance’

By Ken Watlington, Jason O. Boyd, Brian Bailey
WNCT
WNCT
 15 hours ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — March means many things to many people. For sports fans, it’s March Madness and the start of the NCAA college basketball tournament.

Your brackets are filled out and you have the TV schedule set for when and where your favorite teams play. Now, sit back and listen to Brian Bailey and Ken Watlington speak about some of their favorite memories.

Click the above podcast link to hear more. Click here to find previous Sports Talk episodes.

WNCT

Bracket bragging: Who picked the best March Madness of all time?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — “Bracketology” has become one of the most fan-celebrated parts of the annual NCAA college basketball tournament. Putting together a bracket is a way for the fever of March Madness to pervade entire fandoms, and to branch out even to those who otherwise have little interest in sports. Sometimes it’s a friendly wager […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WNCT

Board of Trustees approves Tennessee assistant as next ECU men’s basketball coach

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University’s Board of Trustees met Wednesday afternoon and approved a contract that secures Michael Schwartz as the next men’s basketball coach. Schwartz comes to ECU after serving as associate head coach at the University of Tennessee. He will remain on the Volunteers’ staff through the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU women tie for ninth at Briar’s Creek Invitational

Tournament: Briar’s Creek InvitationalLocation: Johns Island, S.C.Course: The Golf Club at Briar’s CreekECU Finish: T9th of 17 teams (293-306-296=895; +31)Top ECU Individual: Oda Sofie Kilsti (T18th, 74-74-72=220; +4) JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. – Junior Oda Sofie Kilsti (74-74-72) shot a 4-over par score of 220 at the Briar’s Creek Invitational to lead East Carolina to a […]
GOLF
WNCT

Pitching shines in Pirates’ DH sweep of Elon

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Logyn Estes and Madisyn Davis tossed complete-game shutouts Tuesday afternoon to lift East Carolina to a doubleheader sweep of Elon by scores of 8-0 and 3-0 inside Max R. Joyner Family Stadium. The duo limited the Phoenix (13-11) to just five combined hits in the two contests while striking out 11 batters […]
ELON, NC
WNCT

Pirates open spring football season

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina Pirates, under the direction of fourth-year head football coach Mike Houston, opened the spring practice period with their first official workout late Tuesday afternoon on Hight Field inside the Cliff Moore Practice Complex. Houston guided his squad through a fundamentals-oriented 110-minute practice, the first of 15 scheduled sessions which […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Panthers ranked best uniform in online survey, No. 2 in color scheme

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You might have a favorite NFL team that you’ll cheer on and support no matter what, but does that mean their color scheme is your favorite? You might wish your team had a different color scheme, they’ve been wearing the same uniform for quite some time and you think it’s time […]
NFL
WNCT

No. 21 Old Dominion tops Pirates on walk-off walk

NORFOLK, Va. – Tommy Bell drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 10th inning giving No. 21 Old Dominion a 9-8 win over East Carolina Tuesday afternoon at the Bud Methany Ballpark. With the win, the Monarchs improve to 13-1 while the Pirates fall to 9-8. With the game tied at eight-all, Andy […]
BASEBALL
WNCT

AP source: Panthers add Foreman, re-sign Haynes, Chandler

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers added depth to their backfield by agreeing to a one-year, $2 million contract with running back D’Onta Foreman, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal cannot be made official until Wednesday. Foreman […]
NFL
WNCT

Country music star Garth Brooks announces Charlotte tour date

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Country music icon Garth Brooks has announced the date for his return to Charlotte after canceling his original Queen City appearance due to COVID-19. Brooks is set to bring his Stadium Tour to Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m., he announced Wednesday. Tickets for […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

One-on-one: Organizer of Greenville’s musical festival, Spazzfest XIII

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Music lovers have something to look forward to coming later in March. Greenville is ever-changing and so are the musical acts that perform at local venues. Spazzfest XIII will be held March 24-27 at various locations around Greenville. The event features musical acts from around the country performing in the unique […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Remarkable Women: Kinston woman helping people ‘renew their minds’

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s been said the toughest tests are made for the toughest people. Kinston might have one of the toughest. Carolyn Dawson is a strong, remarkable woman any community would be proud to have. Everywhere she goes, she leaves her knowledge and gives her heart to those who need it most.   Carolyn […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Emerald Isle St. Patrick’s Festival cancellation impacts local business

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – After the past two years with COVID-19, officials with the Emerald Isle St. Patrick’s Festival were excited to come back stronger than ever. But the weather had a different plan. Local businesses throughout the area were devastated by the cancellation again of the event, with some businesses struggling without the […]
EMERALD ISLE, NC
WNCT

Reporter’s Notebook: 9OYS Caitlin Richards, bird flu cases in ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS digital reporter Emily Cervarich for this edition of Reporter’s Notebook with 9OYS reporter Caitlin Richards In this edition, Caitlin tells us how cases of the Bird Flu have been confirmed in parts of the east including Hyde, Carteret, and Dare counties. Caitlin shares how wildlife experts are encouraging people […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

BCCC students benefit from new digital literacy platform

WASHINGTON, N.C. — Beaufort County Community College’s College and Career Readiness program has helped 56 students earn one or more Digital Literacy Badges through the North Star Digital Literacy curriculum. The program gives students essential computer skills and explores the use of technology in daily life. A system of badges helps students stand out as […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

WNCT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

