Mary J. Blige and Pepsi have today announced the inaugural “Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit” in partnership with Live Nation Urban. The festival will take place in Atlanta, GA with three days devoted to music, comedy, and community building between May 6-8th, 2022. The “unapologetically curated for and by women” festival has been intentionally scheduled for Mother’s Day weekend. Presale tickets go live Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 10am ET, while general on-sale begins on Thursday, March 10th at 10AM ET on the official website.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 10 DAYS AGO