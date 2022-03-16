ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box Elder County, UT

CRASH: I-84 eastbound closed in Box Elder County

By Ryan Bittan
ABC4
ABC4
 15 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IV8aW_0ehBXxjj00

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – Utah Highway Patrol has reported a crash on I-84 eastbound.

Authorities say the crash happened at the I-15 split in Box Elder County.

Utah mill turned radioactive waste dump

The eastbound lanes are expected to be closed for around two hours.

Minor injuries have been reported.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Car flips at Little Cottonwood Canyon

GRANITE, Utah (ABC4) – A car is being cleared Wednesday afternoon near White Pine Chutes at Little Cottonwood Canyon. Utah Department of Transportation reports that the car flipped near milepost 9. Authorities are advising the public to please be cautious travelling in the area, and to expect minor downhill delays. This story will be updated.
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Sports
County
Box Elder County, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Box Elder County, UT
Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
ABC4

Two suspects arrested in the murder of West Valley City man

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Two suspects have been arrested in the murder case of a West Valley man found stabbed along Bangerter Highway. West Jordan Police detectives have identified the suspects as Raul James Cortez, 30, and Mario Alberto Carreto-Morales, 24. The victim, Cesar Adan Martinez, 37, was found dead with multiple stab wounds […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
ABC4

SWAT Team, FBI arrests gang-shooting fugitive in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection to a gang-related shooting on Wednesday in Cedar City. Cedar City Police say the suspect is Jovani Ivan Ruvalcaba. Police say Ruvalcaba was involved in a gang-related shooting in Los Angeles on Feb. 11, 2022. He fled to Cedar City to avoid arrest […]
CEDAR CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 84#Utah Highway Patrol#Radioactive Waste
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC4

Teen charged with kidnapping, assaulting underaged student

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A teenager has been charged with kidnapping and child abuse involving an underaged Nevada student. The Mesquite Police Department says the suspect is 19-year-old Hiram Gavin Rivera. According to St. George News, the teen was arrested in connection to a kidnapping that happened in Mesquite, Nev. Authorities were tipped off […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

Transformer power outage shuts down Skyline High School

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A major power outage has shut down a Salt Lake City high school on Wednesday morning. Granite School District officials say the power outage is caused by an older, faulty transformer on campus. In-person classes have been canceled and all students will be moving to remote learning during this time, […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy