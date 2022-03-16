CRASH: I-84 eastbound closed in Box Elder County
BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – Utah Highway Patrol has reported a crash on I-84 eastbound.
Authorities say the crash happened at the I-15 split in Box Elder County.
The eastbound lanes are expected to be closed for around two hours.
Minor injuries have been reported.
