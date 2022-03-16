ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Chance of thunderstorms before the weekend

By Spencer Adkins
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 15 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oMaZi_0ehBXtCp00

(WOWK) — A little rain will move through the region over the next four days with the key word being “little.“

Showers are moving from the south on the far edge of a much larger weather system anchored across the south eastern United States. The region will only be grazed by that rain which will pivot toward the eastern mountains of West Virginia then head out to the east, leaving many of us with no rain at all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CdNuO_0ehBXtCp00
Predictor model output for Thursday morning

The next round of rain comes in more directly from the west late Friday. The weather model output appears to have the system split with a northern concentration of rain and a southern concentration of rain late Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MBLKP_0ehBXtCp00
Predictor model output for Friday afternoon

Look for light rain showers to fill in the gaps Friday night and again on Saturday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RSWwI_0ehBXtCp00
Predictor model output for Saturday morning

The rain on Friday could come with a few gusty thunderstorms. Parts of the area are in the Marginal Risk for severe storms as issued by the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma. The main risk would be potential wind gusts.

SPC Severe storm risk outlook for Friday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qbX3j_0ehBXtCp00
Lightning Predictor for Friday afternoon shows isolated cloud to ground lightning possible

Even though we have showers in the forecast, the amounts being shown on the weather models should be very light.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YN5lc_0ehBXtCp00
Predictor model output for rain from Wednesday through Sunday shows limited amounts of rain

For those looking to work on their yard or any other outdoor plans this weekend, Sunday appears to be the drier day of the two although we cannot entirely rule out a stray sprinkle.

Stay ahead of changing weather conditions and know when the rain is going to hit your area by downloading and using the StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can download it by clicking on the link directly below.

When SEVERE WEATHER strikes, seconds matter. Download the StormTracker 13 App Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Top 5 coldest and warmest St. Patrick’s Days

(WOWK) — St. Patrick’s Day is Thursday of this week. The Irish-themed day falls either three or four days before the official beginning of spring depending on the year, but that doesn’t mean it’s always springlike. In fact, there have been a few very cold days when we celebrate the patron saint of Ireland. The […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Cities with the worst commutes in West Virginia

When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning and evening that wasn’t spent […]
TRAFFIC
WOWK 13 News

New West Virginia tourism guides unveiled

ANSTED, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Tourism is making planning your adventures in the Mountain State a little easier. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice joined officials from the Department of Tourism, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources at Hawks Nest State Park to announce this year’s tourism guide would be a […]
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
State
Oklahoma State
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia sees a record low unemployment rate

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The unemployment rate for the Mountain State hit a record-low at 3.9% according to WorkForce West Virginia.   The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows a rate of 4.1% for January of 2022, and 5.6% for the unemployment rate this time last year.   Throughout the pandemic, West Virginia saw multiple now […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather
WOWK 13 News

GOV. JUSTICE: WV #2 highest export growth rate

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday that West Virginia reached the second-highest export growth rate in the U.S. “Our days of being 50th in every category coming and going are over,” Gov. Justice said. “Nowadays, more and more often, West Virginia is ranking at the very top of the list of states, […]
POLITICS
WOWK 13 News

WV hits record-low unemployment rate

Two years after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic caused a round of mass layoffs not seen since the Great Depression, ten states have now set record-low unemployment rates as businesses scramble to hire new workers.
GAS PRICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

WV active COVID-19 cases under 1K

UPDATE: (3;15 P.M., March 16, 2022): West Virginia’s COVID-19 map is now updated showing all 55 counties in the state are now green. Due to a technical issue with the dashboard, the County Alert System Map data for Wirt County was not available when this article was originally published. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Demolitions begin for old school in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) – A 103-year-old building is being torn down in Montgomery Wednesday morning. The old school in Montgomery caught fire Sunday night, and due to the extent of the damage and the safety hazard it was causing, the town started demolition on the building this morning. Members of the community say they’re sad […]
MONTGOMERY, WV
WOWK 13 News

What would permanent Daylight Saving Time mean for us?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The U.S. Senate had decided it’s time to deal with time. A measure passed Tuesday would require clocks to remain on Daylight Saving Time across the nation. The impacts of such a move are being argued now as the measure moves to the House of Representatives. If it passes there, the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Remarkable Women: Monica Mason

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – If you’ve been to a testing event or vaccination clinic in Kanawha County, West Virginia, chances are you’ve seen Monica Mason in action. She’s been one of the leaders in the fight against COVID-19. She has done it with the support of a team and family that she holds close to […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy