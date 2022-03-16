2022 NFL free agency: Jets re-signing QB Joe Flacco

Notre Dame wants to see how far it can go for Niele Ivey in her first NCAA Tournament as head coach. At the moment, the answer to that question will come during the Irish’s second-round game at Oklahoma. To this point, the Irish have gotten to where they are because of their awesome offense, timely defense and abilities to both share and take care of the ball. There’s no reason to think that won’t continue as long as the season lasts.

