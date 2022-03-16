ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2022 NFL free agency: Jets re-signing QB Joe Flacco

By Tyler Greenawalt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Jets are re-signing veteran QB Joe Flacco on a one-year, $3.5 million deal, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Flacco will likely serve as Zach Wilson’s backup once more after the Jets traded for him midway through the 2021 season. He played two games for New York, including one start, and completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 338 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Jets recently re-signed a few of their other in-house free agents, including DT Nathan Shepherd, RB Tevin Coleman, OL Dan Feeney and OL Connor McDermott.

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

