Jets exercise exclusive rights options for 3 players

The Jets have exercised exclusive rights options on DE Tim Ward, WR Jeff Smith and CB Javelin Guidry, according to the New York Post’s Brian Costello.

The Jets also exercised S Elijah Riley’s exclusive rights option earlier this offseason.

Guidry played in all 17 games for the Jets in 2021, including three starts. He combined for 48 tackles and three defended passes over 486 snaps. Ward played in 11 games for the Jets and tallied 12 tackles over 191 snaps. Smith caught eight receptions for 131 yards in 12 games, including three starts at the end of the 2021 season.