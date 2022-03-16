ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets tendering QB Mike White, K Eddy Piñeiro

By Tyler Greenawalt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=158ztS_0ehBWhT200

The Jets are tendering a pair of restricted free agents.

K Eddy Piñeiro will get a one-year, $2.433 million tender, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, while QB Mike White is getting a one-year, $2.6 million tender, according to the New York Post’s Brian Costello. This means that the Jets have the right of first refusal if either player signs an offer sheet with another team. The Jets will get a fifth-round draft pick back if they don’t match White’s competing offer sheet.

The Jets are also re-signing Joe Flacco, giving them a chance to maintain their QB depth chart from last season.

Piñeiro cured the Jets’ 2021 kicking woes after signing on Dec. 6 and playing in the final five games of the season. He converted all eight of his field goals and went 9-10 on extra-point attempts.

White played his first-ever NFL regular-season snaps this past season. He came in for the injured Zach Wilson in the Jets’ Week 7 loss to the Patriots and then put on a show in an upset win over the Bengals in Week 8 with 405 passing yards and three touchdowns. His effort in Week 8 earned him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. White finished the season with a 66.67 completion rate, 953 passing yards, five passing touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

LeBron James Has 1-Word Reaction To Browns Trade For Deshaun Watson

On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns mades headlines by sending three first-round picks, a 2023 third-rounder and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. Several teams, like the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints showed interest in Watson. In fact, earlier this week, it seemed...
NBA
The Spun

Packers Legend Is Pushing For A Blockbuster Trade

The Green Bay Packers stunned the world by trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Less than a week after re-signing Aaron Rodgers, they don’t have many notable targets for the superstar quarterback. LeRoy Butler has a possible solution. Speaking to TMZ Sports shortly after the Adams trade,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s ex-teammate joins Buccaneers after QB’s unretirement

Tom Brady forgoing his retirement and going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gives them at least one more year to contend for a championship. Not only does Brady still remain one of the best quarterbacks in the game, but the Bucs get the advantage of attracting Brady’s friends and former teammates to join him.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Cowboys interested in signing three-time Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys are looking for ways to bolster their pass rush after they lost Randy Gregory, and Jason Pierre-Paul could be one option. The Cowboys signed former first-round pick Dante Fowler Jr. this week, but ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that they are still in the market for veteran pass-rushers. They have also expressed interest in Pierre-Paul.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Releasing 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly releasing veteran defender Carlos Dunlap, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Dunlap, a two-time Pro Bowler, logged 35 tackles, 8.5 sacks and 14 QB hits through 17 games as a linebacker for the Seahawks this past season. He was set to finish out a two-year,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Flacco
Person
Adam Schefter
The Spun

Warren Moon Makes His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Very Clear

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the National Football League since 2016, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues to push for a comeback. The former Nevada quarterback has been working out with some NFL wide receivers and quarterbacks this offseason. Kaepernick, 34, says he’s in the best shape...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Terron Armstead making free agent visit with Dolphins

This storyline just gets more interesting the longer it plays out. Longtime New Orleans Saints left tackle Terron Armstead hit free agency as one of the most coveted players eligible to sign with a new team, but things have been surprisingly quiet for the three-time Pro Bowler — until things heated up in a hurry. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday afternoon that Armstead is flying in for a free agent visit with the Miami Dolphins, who have been quietly but consistently linked to him over the last week.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#Espn#The New York Post#Patriots
The Spun

Look: Coach K Called Out For What He Told CBS

Coach K took a little bit of heat from college basketball fans for one his his quotes about banners. Mike Krzyzewski is quoted as saying, “the only banners we hang up in Cameron Indoor Stadium are Championship banners,” one user tweeted. Adding, “First thing CBS shows hanging in the rafters? COACH K 1,000 WINS. Amazing.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To NCAA Tournament Ref Controversy

The NCAA Tournament officials have been not great at times this year – and that’s putting it nicely. On Saturday, fans were furious with the officiating in the game between No. 1 Baylor and No. 8 North Carolina. The majority of the calls went against the Tar Heels as the Bears made a furious comeback to force overtime, before ultimately losing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers announce 3 more interviews for GM vacancy

I don’t know if there is a record for the most general manager candidates interviewed in a single offseason but the Pittsburgh Steelers have to be getting close. The team announced on Saturday three more interviews for the soon-to-be vacancy which brings the total to 16 vying to replace current general manager Kevin Colbert.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Commanders reportedly checked in on notable retired QB

The Washington Commanders’ search for a new quarterback may have been the most comprehensive of any team’s. We know this because it certainly sounds like they were looking at quarterbacks few other teams would have even thought to look at. The Commanders searched far and wide for quarterback...
NFL
The Spun

NCAA Tournament Getting Crushed For Referee Explanation

NCAA Tournament referees have taken their share of heat from fans, as well as the media, this March Madness. And that continued Sunday when officials seemingly ducked an explanation for a questionable technical foul call on Illinois’ RJ Melendez. Per The Athletic’s Brendan Quinn, “Asked if media could receive...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Reacts To Lia Thomas’ NCAA Championship

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick, who helped break barriers in the racing world, has weighed in on Lia Thomas’ performance at the NCAA championships. Thomas, a transgender swimmer for Penn, won an NCAA championship in the freestyle division earlier this weekend. The Penn swimmer, who previously competed...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

88K+
Followers
135K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy