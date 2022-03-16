Jets tendering QB Mike White, K Eddy Piñeiro

The Jets are tendering a pair of restricted free agents.

K Eddy Piñeiro will get a one-year, $2.433 million tender, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, while QB Mike White is getting a one-year, $2.6 million tender, according to the New York Post’s Brian Costello. This means that the Jets have the right of first refusal if either player signs an offer sheet with another team. The Jets will get a fifth-round draft pick back if they don’t match White’s competing offer sheet.

The Jets are also re-signing Joe Flacco, giving them a chance to maintain their QB depth chart from last season.

Piñeiro cured the Jets’ 2021 kicking woes after signing on Dec. 6 and playing in the final five games of the season. He converted all eight of his field goals and went 9-10 on extra-point attempts.

White played his first-ever NFL regular-season snaps this past season. He came in for the injured Zach Wilson in the Jets’ Week 7 loss to the Patriots and then put on a show in an upset win over the Bengals in Week 8 with 405 passing yards and three touchdowns. His effort in Week 8 earned him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. White finished the season with a 66.67 completion rate, 953 passing yards, five passing touchdowns and eight interceptions.