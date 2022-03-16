ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rejoice! ‘Barry’ Is Back and Out for Blood in New Season 3 Teaser

By Fletcher Peters
Daily Beast
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the recent returns of Succession and Euphoria, another HBO fan-favorite series has set its long-awaited next season after a pandemic-forced hiatus. Barry, set to return to the network in April for Season 3, finally unveiled the first look at those upcoming episodes on Wednesday. OK, so most of...

Popculture

Canceled CBS Series Lands Premiere Date at New Network

All Rise, a CBS series that was previously canceled at the network, is coming back on a new channel and it has a tentative premiere date for the upcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, All Rise Season 3 will land at the OWN network in June, with 20 all-new episodes. OWN will also re-air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise, ahead of the Season 3 debut. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Hulu and HBO Max, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Michael Chiklis to star in the first episode of Fox's Accused

The Gotham alum is returning to Fox to headline the premiere of Fox's crime anthology drama, based on a BBC British format, that tells its story from the defendant's point of view in a trial. "Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing how one wrong turn leads to another, until it’s too late to turn back," per Deadline. "Chiklis will play Dr. Scott Corbett, a successful brain surgeon with a seemingly perfect family. He faces the limits of unconditional love when he discovers his teenage son may be planning a violent attack at school." Fox also revealed that Homeland vet Michael Cuesta will direct the premiere, reuniting him with Homeland executive producers Homeland Gordon and Alex Gansa. “Michael Chiklis and Michael Cuesta, teamed with Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore, make a powerful combination for Accused,” said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn. “They each are synonymous with high-stakes television, engaging drama and compelling performances, striking the perfect tone required for a series of this caliber.”
TV SERIES
Deadline

HBO Pulls Larry David Documentary Hours Before Its Scheduled Premiere

Click here to read the full article. HBO has pulled tonight’s premiere of The Larry David Story, a two-part documentary about the award-winning producer/writer and comedian, at David’s request. In a tweet on Monday, HBO Documentaries announced “The #LarryDavidStory on @HBOMax is being postponed. Instead, Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience. Stay tuned for more info.” It was set to premiere tonight on HBO at 9 PM and be available for streaming on HBO Max. In The Larry David Story, the 74-year-old sits down with friend/director Larry Charles and gets candid about his personal and professional...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Farrah Forke Dies: ‘Wings’ & ‘Lois & Clark’ Actress Was 54

Click here to read the full article. Farrah Forke, probably best known for her co-starring role on the 1990s NBC sitcom Wings, died February 25 of cancer at her home in Texas, according to a family friend. She was 54. A Corpus Christi, TX native, Forke moved to New York City to study acting at the Lee Strasberg Institute. She had numerous TV and film roles over the years, but she was probably best known for her Wings role as helicopter pilot Alex Lambert, a love interest of . She joined the hit sitcom as a recurring during the 1992-93 season and...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Are Worried One Star May Be Leaving

Law & Order: SVU has had a legendary television run. After the first episode aired in 1999, SVU went on to break TV records, keeping fans interested through an astounding 23 seasons and over 500 episodes. In large part, fans have the star of the series, Mariska Hargitay, to thank for that, as the actress is an absolute trooper.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Grey's Anatomy: Major Cast Member Set to Leave Series in Next Episode

A series regular on Grey's Anatomy is leaving in the next episode of the ABC medical drama. Grey's Anatomy returned to ABC for the midseason premiere of Season 18, and Deadline reports actor Richard Flood, who plays Grey Sloan's pediatric surgeon Dr. Cormac Hayes, will be making an exit in Episode 10. Flood made his Grey's Anatomy debut in Season 16 as a recurring character and was bumped up to a series regular the following season. His story arc originally set Hayes up as a potential love interest for Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), but that storyline stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
TV SERIES
The US Sun

New Amsterdam season 5: When will it air?

NEW Amsterdam is a medical drama series that first premiered back in September 2018. While the show is still in its fourth season it has been announced that the fifth season will be the show's last and now fans want to know when they can be expecting it. New Amsterdam...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Power Book IV: Force Renewed at Starz, Names New Showrunner for Season 2

Click here to read the full article. Tommy Egan’s stay in the Windy City has been extended. Power Book IV: Force has been renewed for Season 2, just five episodes into its freshman run. Starz on Wednesday also announced the appointment of new showrunner Gary Lennon (Euphoria, Hightown), who served as an executive producer on the mothership. He succeeds series creator Robert Munic, who oversaw production on the Joseph Sikora-led spinoff during Season 1. “Fans have been eagerly awaiting Joseph’s return as the iconic Tommy Egan and from the show’s record-setting debut, it was clear right away that they want to...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Michael B. Jordan’s Pitch Helped Convince Will Smith to Do ‘I Am Legend 2’: It’s a ‘Really Cool’ Concept

Click here to read the full article. Nothing happened the way it was supposed to happen, especially when it came to the “I Am Legend” sequel. A decade after Will Smith shut down rumors of a second installment, the Oscar nominee officially signed on to “I Am Legend 2” — thanks to co-star Michael B. Jordan’s story concept. “It was one of those ones I was gonna leave alone, and then I heard the idea,” Smith told Entertainment Tonight. “That might work. I think we can do that.” Smith teased that while the plot is still under wraps, “it’s a really, really cool...
MOVIES
Popculture

NBC Swipes Reboot of Classic ABC Show

Another classic network series is getting revived, but this time not on its original network. NBC is reportedly developing a new take on Life Goes On, which originally aired on ABC from 1989 to 1993. The series joins a growing trend of shows shuffling between networks and platforms. Life Goes...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Lands Peacock Premiere Date

Click here to read the full article. The fourth season of Yellowstone has secured its premiere date on NBCUniversal’s Peacock. The streamer will launch the fourth season on March 28. It comes after the Kevin Costner-fronted western drama scored 9.3M total viewers in live+same day for its finale on Paramount Network. The streaming premiere date will be a boon for fans looking to digitally binge the series, which has been renewed for a fifth season. The unusual deal, which sees Peacock stream the show rather than Paramount+, was recently called “unfortunate” by Paramount Global President and CEO Bob Bakish. The series, which is produced...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Marlee Matlin asked about death of William Hurt, who she accused of rape, in uncomfortable interview

Marlee Matlin was asked to speak about the death of her ex-boyfriend William Hurt, who she once accused of physical and sexual abuse, in an uncomfortable red carpet interview.Matlin, 56, and Hurt – who died on Sunday (13 March) at the age of 71 – were a couple in the Eighties, having met on the set of the Oscar-winning film Children of a Lesser God. In 2009, Matlin accused Hurt of repeated abuse during their relationship.Asked on the red carpet at Sunday’s (13 March) Critic’s Choice Awards for her thoughts on Hurt’s death – only hours after the news...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Law And Order's Anthony Anderson Knows Exactly Which Black-ish Actor He'd Like To See In Crime Drama Revival

The Law & Order revival is almost here, meaning longtime fans of the crime drama will soon be seeing some of their favorite detectives back on the screen along with fresh faces. Among those returning is Anthony Anderson, who portrayed Detective Kevin Bernard towards the end of the original run. His return comes after he wrapped the final season of popular comedy black-ish, and now Anderson is revealing just who out of his co-stars he would love to see in the crime drama revival.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Original L.A. Law Star to Return for Sequel Series Pilot

Jill Eikenberry, star of the original L.A. Law, is set to return for the pilot episode of the ABC revival series from former Arrow showrunner Marc Guggenheim. According to Deadline, Eikenberry will reprise her role as Ann Kelsey, a role she played on all eight seasons of the original NBC series. In the revival pilot, Kelsey is now a judge. Eikenberry will join other original series stars Blair Underwood and Corbin Bernsen, who are reprising their respective roles as Jonathan Rollins and Arnie Becker.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star and close friend with heartfelt tribute

Kevin Costner has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star William Hurt who passed away over the weekend at the age of 71. Taking to Instagram, the Yellowstone shared a still from the 2007 thriller Mr Brooks in which he and the late actor starred and wrote: "Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt's passing. I got to know him early in my career when we met working on The Big Chill. William was a truly brilliant actor, and playing alongside him in Mr. Brooks was one of the most transformative experiences of my career. He will be sorely missed."
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Alfred Sole Dies: ‘Alice, Sweet Alice’ Horror Film Director, Prolific TV Production Designer Was 78

Click here to read the full article. Alfred Sole, the prolific television production designer of Veronica Mars, Castle and MacGyver who had achieved cult-horror status with his 1976 film Alice, Sweet Alice featuring a 10-year-old Brooke Shields in a supporting role, died Feb. 14 at his home in Salt Lake City. He was 78. His death was announced in a Facebook post by his cousin, filmmaker Dante Tomaselli. A cause of death was not specified. Sole had already written and directed the 1972 sexually explicit, low-budget film Deep Sleep when several years later – and after the first film had been pulled...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘L.A. Law’: Juliana Harkavy To Star In ABC Revival Pilot

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Arrow alumna Juliana Harkavy has been cast as a lead in ABC drama pilot L.A. Law, a revival of the iconic Steven Bochco legal drama. She joins original cast members Blair Underwood and Corbin Bernsen, who are reprising their roles as Jonathan Rollins and Arnie Becker, respectively, as well as fellow new series regulars Hari Nef, Toks Olagundoye, Ian Duff and John Harlan Kim. In the pilot, written by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman — now named Becker Rollins...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Sheryl Underwood Inks New Multi-Year Deal For ‘The Talk’ And First-Look Pact With CBS Studios

Click here to read the full article. Sheryl Underwood will remain as a cohost of The Talk with a new multi-year deal to include future seasons 13, 14 and 15. The show is currently in Season 12. Underwood and CBS Studios, which produces The Talk, have also entered into a new two-year first look deal. Underwood joined The Talk in September 2011, its second season. She earned a Daytime Emmy Award with her fellow hosts in 2017. A former stand-up comic, Underwood appeared on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam. Variety broke the story. More from DeadlineAmanda Kloots Tests Positive For Covid, Will Miss 'The Talk' To QuarantineDeVon Franklin Renews Overall Deal With CBS Studios'Star Trek: Discovery' EP Olatunde Osunsanmi Inks CBS Studios Overall Deal With Drama 'Myth' As First ProjectBest of DeadlineCancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 SeasonWhat's New On HBO Max For January 2022: Day-By-Day Listings For TV Shows & MoviesNew On Prime Video For January 2022: Daily Listings For Streaming TV, Movies & More
TV & VIDEOS

