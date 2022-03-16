ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Nearly $500K raised for Ukrainian orphans

By Caroline Bleakley
 15 hours ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nearly $500,000 has been raised for a Ukrainian orphanage run by a Las Vegas man.

Mark Davis is in Mykolaiv, about 300 miles from the capital city Kyiv, running the non-profit organization, Abundance International. It houses more than 100 Ukrainian orphans.

During an interview with 8 News Now on Feb. 24, Davis said he was worried for the safety of his colleagues and also had concerns because the orphanage relies on government support. In the midst of a war, the funding is uncertain.

He and others launched a fundraiser to make sure the children would have food and clothes and generous people have donated.

“Amazing things are happening among the darkness,” Davis told 8 News Now.

Here is a link to the fundraising sites .

