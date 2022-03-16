Thor: Love and Thunder Star Chris Hemsworth Reviews The Adam Project

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expected to get some epic new installments this year, both on the big screen and within the world of Disney+. Among them is Thor: Love and Thunder, which is currently poised to be released in theaters in July of this year. With the film's summer release date drawing closer, and fans already chomping at the bit for the first trailer or teaser, any updates regarding the project are being magnified — including a new one from The Wrap. According to the outlet, Love and Thunder will reportedly be "going back for additional photography in the next few weeks." The news was revealed within the outlet's retrospective of Disney's 2012 sci-fi flop John Carter, particularly when talking about how reshoots have become commonplace with blockbusters.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO