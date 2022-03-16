ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thor: Love and Thunder Star Chris Hemsworth Reviews The Adam Project

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Adam Project hit Netflix last week, and the Ryan Reynolds-led movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 68% critics score after 167 reviews and a 79% audience score after 1000+ reviews. ComicBook.com gave the new movie a 3.5 out of 5, calling it "charming yet underwhelming." Many stars...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Reveals Why He's So Mean To Hugh Jackman

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have one of the best celebrity friendships. The two actors appeared together in X-Men Origins: Wolverine back in 2009, and Reynolds started a hilarious fake feud by continuously pushing for Jackman to cameo as Wolverine in the Deadpool movies. This has led to some funny pranks on each other, but it's no secret how much they love really love each other. Currently, Reynolds is promoting his new movie, The Adam Project, and recently had a chat with kid reporters Lyla and Luna (via Yahoo! Entertainment) and they asked him some hard-hitting questions like why he's so mean to Jackman, who they refer to as "The Greatest Showman."
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Speaks Out on Similarities to Thor: Ragnarok

Not much is known yet about Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder, but what we do know, sounds significantly different from what he gave audiences five years go with Thor: Ragnarok. Now, the Thunder God (Chris Hemsworth) has been through quite a lot since then, and the fact that someone else (Natalie Portman's Jane) will wield Mjolnir in the movie will set it apart not just from Ragnarok, but from anything Marvel fans have seen on the screen so far. So, what is Waititi planning to carry over from Ragnarok to Love and Thunder as connective tissue for the audience?
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo make hilarious daylight saving tim PSA with Back To The Future's Christopher Lloyd to promote The Adam Project

Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo needed a time expert to talk about daylight saving time, and they brought in the big guns. The Deadpool actor, 45, and the Avengers: Endgame star, 54, made a public service announcement to promote their new movie The Adam Project which came out on Netflix Friday with some help from Back To The Future star Christopher Lloyd.
MOVIES
Morning Journal

Netflix’s ‘The Adam Project’ has winning sci-fi formula, actor pairing | Movie review

Watch Walker Scobell for only a minute or so in “The Adam Project” and you’ll be convinced he spent hours studying Ryan Reynolds in preparation for the movie. In the consistently entertaining and relatively family-friendly sci-fi action romp — which plays like a cross between “Back to the Future” and “Big” and debuts on Netflix this week — the 13-year-old Scobell portrays the younger version of Reynolds’ character, Adam Reed.
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Nominated Actor Who Still Doesn’t Have An Oscar

Every year, members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences select a handful of performers they deem worthy of nominating in the categories of Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress. Surprisingly, some of the best and most acclaimed performers of our time have racked up numerous nominations without […]
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Tom Hanks to finally explain why he fired Band of Brothers actor for having ‘dead eyes’

Tom Hanks will finally explain his reasoning for firing actor Connor Ratliff from a role in Band of Brothers.Ratfliff claims that Hanks fired him from a small role on the 2001 HBO miniseries after saying he had “dead eyes”.The actor, who currently stars in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, was replaced at the last moment, and has been attempting to get to the bottom of Hanks’ reasoning ever since.The story became the source of a podcast, titled Dead Eyes, which has featured guests including Seth Rogen, Jon Hamm and Hank’s own son, Colin Hanks.In an unexpected move, Ratfliff has now...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

23 secretly brilliant performances in awful movies, from Margot Robbie to Tom Hanks

There is, it’s fair to say, nothing more important to the movies than actors.The right performance can tip a film into the realm of greatness; a bad one can doom an otherwise promising project to mediocrity or ridicule.What would There Will Be Blood be without Daniel Day-Lewis at its centre? Would The Godfather still sparkle without Al Pacino and Marlon Brando? These are not questions anyone is keen to know the answer to. The best performances are irreplaceable; they are key to the very essence of cinema.But what happens when one good performance isn’t enough to save a film? When...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Broadcast News And MCU Star William Hurt Is Dead At 71

The film world lost a spectacular talent today, as it has been announced that William Hurt – the Academy Award-winning actor best known for his roles in Broadcast News, The Big Chill, Body Heat, and as Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – has passed away. He was 71, and died of natural causes.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Zoe Saldaña Says Former Manager ‘Discouraged’ Her From Using Real Name on First Film

Click here to read the full article. Zoe Saldaña revealed in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly that her former management team “discouraged” her from using her real name once she landed her first major acting role in the 2000 teen drama “Center Stage.” The actor stressed that her team was not trying to be malicious at the time. Saldaña starred in the Nicholas Hytner-directed drama as Eva Rodriguez, a smart aleck dancer from Boston. The “Center Stage” ensemble cast also included Amanda Schull, Susan May Pratt, Peter Gallagher, Donna Murphy and Ethan Stiefel. “When I did [2000 film] ‘Center Stage,’...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Pratt Appears in First Teaser Trailer for The Terminal List in New Clip From Prime Video

Amazon's Prime Video has released a first look teaser for The Terminal List starring Chris Pratt. Based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr and starring the Jurassic World star, the action-thriller debuts on July 1st. The under 20-seconds clip gives viewers just a taste of what they can expect from the series which follows Pratt's Navy SEAL James Reece whose team is ambushed during a covert mission. When Reece returns home, he starts to wrestle with conflicting memories of the mission leading to the discovery of dark forces working against him in the shadows. You can check the teaser out for yourself below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

My Dress-Up Darling Cosplay Brings Life to Gojo's Special Marin Dream

One creative My Dress-Up Darling cosplay artist has brought Wakana Gojo's dream version of Marin Kitagawa to life with some dreamy work of their own! The Winter 2022 anime slate will soon be coming to an end in just a couple of weeks, and while there have been some major juggernauts to keep an eye on there have also been some sleeper hits that have taken off with fans in a surprising way. While there was hype for the anime's debut ahead of its full premiere, it's a whole new kind of world as My Dress-Up Darling has become one of the most notable anime releases of the season over the last few weeks.
COMICS
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Reportedly Getting Reshoots Soon

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expected to get some epic new installments this year, both on the big screen and within the world of Disney+. Among them is Thor: Love and Thunder, which is currently poised to be released in theaters in July of this year. With the film's summer release date drawing closer, and fans already chomping at the bit for the first trailer or teaser, any updates regarding the project are being magnified — including a new one from The Wrap. According to the outlet, Love and Thunder will reportedly be "going back for additional photography in the next few weeks." The news was revealed within the outlet's retrospective of Disney's 2012 sci-fi flop John Carter, particularly when talking about how reshoots have become commonplace with blockbusters.
MOVIES
Gizmodo

Thor: Love & Thunder

A tie-in Lego set depicting a battle between Thor and Mighty Thor against Gorr, the God Butcher and some sort of tentacled bat-plant with scorpion claws was recently spotted at an airport in Istanbul. As always, don’t expect Lego sets to tell you what’s happening in a movie with one hundred percent accuracy.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

Brad Pitt Get His Own ‘John Wick’ in the ‘Bullet Train’ Trailer

Well, this looks a ton of fun: Brad Pitt starring in a wild action comedy from David Leitch, the guy who helped launch the John Wick franchise and then went on to direct Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Hobbs & Shaw, and Nobody, which turned Bob Odenkirk into a kung-fu fighting badass. This time it’s Brad Pitt who gets to show off his action chops in Bullet Train, in a movie about a hitman who wants to bring more “peace” into the world, and then accepts a “simple” job grabbing a briefcase from a train in Japan.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Pine on Surprise Star Trek 4 Return With Original Cast: "We're Ready for It"

Chris Pine is ready to boldly go back to Star Trek — as soon as the Captain Kirk actor sees a script. After Paramount and producer J.J. Abrams announced a return to the Kelvin Timeline with the original cast in February, the surprise reveal was just that: a surprise. The actors and their representatives — Pine and co-stars Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, John Cho, and Simon Pegg — were reportedly unaware they were due back aboard the USS Enterprise for a release date of December 22, 2023. In a new interview with Variety, Pine revealed his reaction to Abrams announcing Star Trek 4 with the original cast:
MOVIES

