What's Happening in Boston?Zendaya Was Shopping for a Pillow

Supermodel sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid seem to be closer than ever these days. The former has been in full “Auntie Bella” mode since the latter gave birth to her daughter Khai, and lately their careers have started to once again overlap. They’ve each developed their own aura, but that doesn’t mean that they still can’t work together as a package deal. The pair just starred in a joint Versace campaign, marking their first ad together in two years, and they’ve also been making similar, somewhat selective decisions when it comes to the runway. And after they walked one after another at Tod’s during Milan Fashion Week, marking their third show together in the past 24 hours, the pair enjoyed a matching street style moment.

