ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Tinashe Channels Her Inner "Emo Girl" With Shaggy Blond Bangs

By Chanel Vargas
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 15 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Tinashe went full emo girl during her "Jimmy Kimmel Live" performance on Tuesday, rocking a shaggy new hairstyle that was just as rock 'n' roll in the front as it was in the back. If you were just hit with a wave of nostalgia for the smell of fake...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa get sexy in booty-filled ‘Sweetest Pie’ video

Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion are sharing the spotlight together in their newest single, “Sweetest Pie.” The music video, which dropped on Friday, features a mixture of magical, fanatical vibes and sexy booty-popping. The clip was directed by Dave Meyer and the concept was created by Meg herself. The scene opens with a breathtaking waterfall in a grassy green forest. Megan, 27, and Lipa, 26, then pop up on screen sporting black leather hats and gowns, looking rich. Other shots show the “Levitating” singer and the “Body” rapper dancing in bright bejeweled corsets against pastel-colored Versailles-esque backdrops. The backgrounds are reminiscent of “Hansel and...
MUSIC
Cosmopolitan

Zendaya just dyed her hair honey blonde, and she looks incredible

Many of you, including myself, are probably still reeling over the hot mess that was Euphoria’s season two finale and if you didn’t watch, here’s my summary: 🔫 😵 🛀🏻 😭 . But, just as I was finally catching my breath two days later, Zendaya only went and shared an Instagram Story revealing her newly dyed blonde hair. Aaaaand we’re back to square one.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

The Latest Celebrity Trend? Matching Your Manicure to Your Jewelry

You've probably matched your manicure to the season, the nearest holiday, or even your zodiac sign, but celebrities are taking it a step further. As of late, the hottest nail trend is to match your nails to your jewelry. It's over-the-top and a bit high maintenance, but that's exactly the type of energy we want to carry with us into spring.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tinashe
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Willow Smith
Person
Hayley Williams
Cosmopolitan

Billie Eilish Is Giving Emo Chic Vibes on Her Latest Magazine Cover

Gen Z powerhouse Billie Eilish is still riding high on her success. The 20-year-old singer was a co-chair for the 2021 Met Gala, visited President Biden with her brother Finneas, and earned seven Grammy nominations for her album, Happier Than Ever. She's also on a world tour in support of the album, but that doesn't mean she's slowing down in the fashion department any time soon. Known for her eclectic sense of style, Billie has been rocking emo-inspired looks since she chopped her hair and dyed it black.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Jodie Turner-Smith Makes Waves in a Gucci Dress Fit For Poseidon

There's a new ruler of the sea in town, and the waves followed her straight to the red carpet. Jodie Turner-Smith attended the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday in a Gucci dress made of teal silk satin that ruffled against the red carpet like waves crashing on the beach. Beautifully tailored, the asymmetrical gown featured a puff sleeve to the right and an oversize ruffle detail across Turner-Smith's left shoulder. Like water trickling down a fountain, the expertly placed ruffles led our eyes all the way around the backless gown to the satin train flowing behind her.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blond Hair#Black Hair#Bangs#Emo#Hot Topic#Machine Gun Kelly#Tiktok
POPSUGAR

Venus and Serena Williams Dazzle in Crystal Gowns at the Critics' Choice Awards

Venus Williams and Serena Williams turned the Critics' Choice Awards red carpet into a doubles tournament on Sunday in a set of matching silver dresses that outshone any grand slam trophy. Covered in enough crystals and glitter to coat the entire Fairmont Century Plaza, the tennis pros looked like a style team as they posed for the cameras in matching ensembles that reminded us just how much we love a good twinning moment on the red carpet.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
urbanbellemag.com

Mimi Faust Responds After Ty Young is Seen With Another Woman in Public

Mimi Faust’s past with Stevie J. made her fearful of getting married. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Mimi Faust went through a lot with Stevie J. In fact, she didn’t know he was messing around with Joseline Hernandez until they started filming the show. Stevie wanted to have both women at the same time. Once, he even gave both a promise ring just minutes apart. To no surprise, a therapy session for all three ended up being a violent disaster. Joseline was so fed up that she punched Stevie J. in the middle of the session. So it’s safe to say that a lot of drama came from the love triangle that had people talking plenty on social media.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Low-Rise, Baggy, and 6 More Denim Trends Everyone Will Be Wearing This Year

Jeans are a year-round wardrobe staple, but each season brings new ways to wear the timeless fabric. While you may have a favorite pair you always reach for, it's fun to occasionally step out of your denim comfort zone. Now's the time to experiment, too: there's been no shortage of cool but polarizing trends to choose from lately, including Y2K signatures like low-rise fits and hip cutouts. Whether you gravitate toward controversial looks or prefer practical options, you'll find a trend that suits your personal style on the market the season.
APPAREL
POPSUGAR

Joshua Jackson Watches in Awe as Jodie Turner-Smith Poses at the Critics' Choice Awards

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith have great red carpet chemistry. The actors, who have been married for two years, looked blissfully in love attending the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards together on March 13 in Los Angeles. At one point, Jackson just stood back and watched in awe as Turner-Smith posed separately in her aqua Gucci gown. The couple were in attendance for Jackson, whose performance in "Dr. Death" earned him a nomination for best actor in a limited series or movie made for television.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Millie Bobby Brown Goes Goth in a Lace-Train Gown at the BAFTAs

Millie Bobby Brown brought the drama for her first-ever BAFTA Film Awards appearance on March 13. The "Stranger Things" star wore an intricate velvet and lace dress while making her red carpet debut with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi at the award show in London. Custom-made by Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquière, her black gown features a plunging velvet mini dress layered over a lace bandeau, plus a lace skirt that extends all the way to the floor and a sheer flowing train. Both the skirt and train are lined with strips of black beaded fringe for subtle sparkle and movement.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy