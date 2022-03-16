Tinashe Channels Her Inner "Emo Girl" With Shaggy Blond Bangs

Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion are sharing the spotlight together in their newest single, “Sweetest Pie.”
The music video, which dropped on Friday, features a mixture of magical, fanatical vibes and sexy booty-popping.
The clip was directed by Dave Meyer and the concept was created by Meg herself.
The scene opens with a breathtaking waterfall in a grassy green forest.
Megan, 27, and Lipa, 26, then pop up on screen sporting black leather hats and gowns, looking rich.
Other shots show the “Levitating” singer and the “Body” rapper dancing in bright bejeweled corsets against pastel-colored Versailles-esque backdrops. The backgrounds are reminiscent of “Hansel and...
