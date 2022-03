Two back-of-the-pack mushers had to be rescued in separate incidents from the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Friday after winds from a severe ground storm caused deteriorating conditions, race officials said.One of those rescued was a musher who had a dangerous encounter with a moose before the race started.Both rescues happened Friday morning as mushers were making the final push for the finish line in Nome.Gerhardt Thiart, who was nearing the checkpoint in Safety, 22 miles (35 kilometers) from Nome, activated his emergency beacon because of the storm.Edward Stang from a nearby village was in the area on his...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 HOURS AGO