AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An investigation is underway after a cyberattack caused the City of Amarillo to shut down some external connections over the weekend. The City said on Sunday they identified the attack early and there was no data breach. Rich Gagnon, the City of Amarillo’s public information officer, said they saw the signs […]

AMARILLO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO