The way we head to work has transformed over the past two years, to say the least, and so have office dress codes. Classic suit sets and shift dresses are still solid choices for in-person interviews and company-wide meetings (if and when they're on your calendar). But the best work dresses blend classic 9-to-5 uniforms with a few fashion-worthy updates. If your workplace leans more formal, a button-down shirt dress brings the same tailored ease to your office wardrobe as your favorite matching sets. For more creative environments, bold florals and dramatic puff sleeves are on your side. Then there are silhouettes deserving of capsule wardrobe status, from DVF wrap dresses to embellished sheaths.

APPAREL ・ 3 DAYS AGO