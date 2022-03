The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame says that Dolly Parton's nomination for the Class of 2022 still stands, despite her wish to withdraw herself from consideration. The Hall of Fame issued a statement on Thursday (March 17), clarifying that Parton is still among the nominees who are under consideration for induction in 2022 after a statement from the country icon in which she said she did not feel she had earned the honor.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO