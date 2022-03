American Idol gets a blast from its past in the March 20 episode. As seen in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek as auditions continue in Season 20 (the fifth on ABC), a contestant, Zareh, is following in her mother Nadia’s footsteps. Nadia was a Top 8 contestant (at which point she was eliminated) in Season 4 in 2005 (and auditioned with Aretha Franklin’s “Until You Come Back to Me”). However, the 21-year-old surprised her mother, who didn’t find out what was going on until right before. “Where did you think you were going?” host Ryan Seacrest asks Nadia. The spa, she reveals.

TV SHOWS ・ 2 DAYS AGO