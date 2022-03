The second half of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 will start in April, and Victor Strand has taken over as the main villain. With The Walking Dead Universe expanding with multiple spinoff series in the works, a show about Victor is something fans could get behind. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Colman Domingo who plays Victor in Fear the Walking Dead. When asked about him being in a spinoff series once Fear the Walking Dead is done, Domingo revealed what the name of the show would be if it happens.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO