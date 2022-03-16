ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Experience, defense are key for Liggett lacrosse success

By John Pigott
Grosse Pointe News
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there is one thing the University Liggett boys lacrosse team will not be lacking during the upcoming spring season, it is experience. The Knights return a large group of seniors for the 2022 campaign that is right around the corner. As Liggett enters its final weeks of workouts and practices...

www.grossepointenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
HometownLife.com

Detroit Country Day gets the win but can't quite silence the crowd

They were almost 100 strong. They unloaded the bus after a 1-hour trip down I-94, got through the east ticket table in a single-file line and made their way to the courtside bleachers in the north end of Detroit Mercy's Calihan Hall. Some wore safety vests, others had on hard...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Prep Roundup: Southfield Christian, Ferndale, Notre Dame Prep move on to boys basketball regional finals

Recap of Monday’s boys basketball regional semifinals involving Oakland County high school teams as reported to the Oakland Press sports department:. No. 4 SOUTHFIELD CHRISTIAN 61, DETROIT DOUGLASS 40. The Eagles avenged last year’s season-ending quarterfinal loss to the eventual D4 champions with Monday’s 21-point win in the regional...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Lacrosse#College Lacrosse#Lacrosse Players#Lacrosse Stick#Liggett Lacrosse#Knights#Usa Lacrosse All American
WLUC

NMU’s Troy Mattson retiring after 40 years with Wildcat programs

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University’s head coach Troy Mattson is set to retire in June after 17 years as leader of the Wildcat women’s basketball program and nearly 40 years with NMU Athletics. In addition to his coaching duties with the women’s basketball program, Mattson was the associate head coach of the NMU men’s basketball program from 1994-2005 and was a part of that program’s coaching staff since 1988. Mattson also guided the women’s tennis team from 1994 to 2003. He was a point guard for the Wildcats from 1982-85. ”I would like to thank Northern Michigan University, Marquette, and the surrounding area,” Mattson said. “For over 55 years, it has been my home and truthfully the only place I have ever wanted to be. Second only to my family, NMU has been the most important aspect of my life.”
MARQUETTE, MI
McPherson Sentinel

PITCHING KEY TO 2022 SUCCESS FOR WILDCATS

MOUNDRIDGE – It was a rough season in 2021 for the Moundridge baseball program and first-year coach Jason Rains as they had issues finishing out wins with leads in several games that turned into late inning losses. With the 2022 season to be more successful, Coach Rains will be...
MOUNDRIDGE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
The Saginaw News

Photos: Reese falls to Bishop Foley in first state quarterfinal appearance

WEST BLOOMFIELD - Reese’s first state quarterfinal appearance in program history ended in a loss to Madison Heights Bishop Foley Tuesday night. Bishop Foley’s Venturers held a generous lead from the game’s first minutes. The Lady Rockets rallied in the fourth quarter to come within two points of a state semifinal appearance, but a series of turnovers slowed their comeback and ultimately left them short 55-48.
REESE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy