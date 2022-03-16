Experience, defense are key for Liggett lacrosse success
By John Pigott
Grosse Pointe News
15 hours ago
If there is one thing the University Liggett boys lacrosse team will not be lacking during the upcoming spring season, it is experience. The Knights return a large group of seniors for the 2022 campaign that is right around the corner. As Liggett enters its final weeks of workouts and practices...
They were almost 100 strong. They unloaded the bus after a 1-hour trip down I-94, got through the east ticket table in a single-file line and made their way to the courtside bleachers in the north end of Detroit Mercy's Calihan Hall. Some wore safety vests, others had on hard...
Griff Aldrich spent roughly two decades building a successful career in law and private equity. Then, he blew it all up for a chance to coach college basketball. Now, Aldrich is gearing up for March Madness, as the 47-year-old coach leads the Longwood University Lancers to the NCAA's "Big Dance" for the school's first time ever.
Recap of Monday’s boys basketball regional semifinals involving Oakland County high school teams as reported to the Oakland Press sports department:. No. 4 SOUTHFIELD CHRISTIAN 61, DETROIT DOUGLASS 40. The Eagles avenged last year’s season-ending quarterfinal loss to the eventual D4 champions with Monday’s 21-point win in the regional...
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University’s head coach Troy Mattson is set to retire in June after 17 years as leader of the Wildcat women’s basketball program and nearly 40 years with NMU Athletics. In addition to his coaching duties with the women’s basketball program, Mattson was the associate head coach of the NMU men’s basketball program from 1994-2005 and was a part of that program’s coaching staff since 1988. Mattson also guided the women’s tennis team from 1994 to 2003. He was a point guard for the Wildcats from 1982-85. ”I would like to thank Northern Michigan University, Marquette, and the surrounding area,” Mattson said. “For over 55 years, it has been my home and truthfully the only place I have ever wanted to be. Second only to my family, NMU has been the most important aspect of my life.”
MOUNDRIDGE – It was a rough season in 2021 for the Moundridge baseball program and first-year coach Jason Rains as they had issues finishing out wins with leads in several games that turned into late inning losses. With the 2022 season to be more successful, Coach Rains will be...
PELLSTON — Rudyard is headed back to the state quarterfinals following a 52-37 win over Onaway on Wednesday in the Div. 4 regional final. It marks the second straight year that the Bulldogs have won a regional title. They will face Ewen-Trout Creek in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.
FLINT – It worked once this week so Pontiac Notre Dame figured why not try it again?. The Fighting Irish won their regional semifinal game against Richmond behind 35 points from senior Jonathan Risi. So if feeding Risi the ball worked so well against Richmond, coach Whitney Robinson decided...
WEST BLOOMFIELD - Reese’s first state quarterfinal appearance in program history ended in a loss to Madison Heights Bishop Foley Tuesday night. Bishop Foley’s Venturers held a generous lead from the game’s first minutes. The Lady Rockets rallied in the fourth quarter to come within two points of a state semifinal appearance, but a series of turnovers slowed their comeback and ultimately left them short 55-48.
Scores are reported through the MHSAA. To add your missing score, email japurcell@mlive.com or tag @JaredPurcellDET on Twitter with the results. Stats from the game are accepted too. DIVISION 1. Orchard Lake St Mary’s 83, Hamtramck 72. Belleville 59, Romulus 48. Detroit Cass Tech 69, Brownstown Woodhaven 46. Detroit...
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week! For this one, we go back to Friday’s game -- East Lansing at Grand Ledge. East Lansing standout Evan Boyd had a couple of serious baskets. He had two monster dunks to seal the district championship.
FLINT – Three Flint-area boys basketball teams are still in the hunt to win state championships. Two of them are trying to repeat after winning a year ago. Defending champion Grand Blanc advanced in Division 1, Beecher is trying to repeat in Division 3 and Genesee Christian is still alive in Division 4.
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Four West Michigan basketball games came into Tuesday night just three wins away from cutting down the nets and winning a state championship. Three of those four teams will be advancing on in the MHSAA playoffs. Rockford faced an East Lansing team riding an 11-game...
