Singapore Airlines' Seattle non-stops take off in June. It'll be the first time in 27 months that the carrier has served the Washington State airport non-stop. It comes after Singapore Airlines added Singapore-Vancouver-Seattle-Vancouver-Singapore in December 2021, which will end on May 31st. Vancouver will continue to be served non-stop, which means the two non-stop routes will have 6x weekly flights in total, up from the current 4x weekly.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO