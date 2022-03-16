ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL Draft First-Round Order

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBelow is the 2022 NFL Draft...

Patriots’ NFL Draft Order Finalized; Here Are All Seven Selections

With the NFL distributing its compensatory draft selections this week, the New England Patriots’ 2022 draft order officially is set. The Patriots own a total of five picks in this year’s draft: five of their own and two acquired via trade. They received a sixth-rounder from the Los Angeles Rams as part of last summer’s Sony Michel deal and a fifth from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for starting right guard Shaq Mason — a trade that cannot be finalized until the new league year opens at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
Brandon Bolden signing with Raiders

According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, the Raiders have signed veteran running back Brandon Bolden. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Presumably, it's a one-year deal for Bolden, who re-unites with coach Josh McDaniels and executive Dave Ziegler in Las Vegas. The 32-year-old has spent nine years in the NFL, including eight with the Patriots. Although he's most valuable on special teams, he can also offer backfield depth. In 2021, Bolden had the best year of his career, totaling 85 touches, 631 scrimmage yards, and three touchdowns. Now, he'll operate behind Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake out west. He won't have any fantasy value unless Jacobs or Drake suffer an injury.
NFL Draft: Post-Combine 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Despite the perception that this year’s draft class lacks star power, the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine will go down in history as one of the most exciting editions we have ever witnessed. Each year, players get bigger, stronger, faster, as the Marvel cast of characters posted some eye-popping numbers.
Andrew Whitworth announces retirement after 16 seasons with Rams, Bengals

Andrew Whitworth officially announced his retirement after 16 NFL seasons. "My chapter may have closed on the field, but my story is unfinished. Can't wait for the next one," Whitworth wrote. "Thank you to everyone who has been part of my journey!" A second-round pick out of LSU in 2006,...
2022 NFL free agency: Biggest moves (and non-moves) so far

A franchise quarterback with bona fides. You have one or you don't. If you're in possession of such a treasure, free agency simply becomes an exercise in building around his prized arm. Teams stuck mining for one on the open market travel a far darker road. We've experienced a tangible...
Lions to sign WR D.J. Chark to one-year, $10M deal

The Detroit Lions have added another weapon to a deprived offense. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning that the Lions are expected to sign free-agent wideout ﻿D.J. Chark﻿ to a one-year deal worth $10 million fully guaranteed, per a source informed of the agreement. The one-year,...
2022 NFL free agency frenzy: Three good fits and three head-scratchers

The start of the new league year has significantly altered rosters across the NFL via big-money contracts and blockbuster trades. And while we've already seen plenty of intriguing activity at the game's most important position, the table is set for an interesting second wave of quarterback movement -- which is likely holding up some deals at other positions.
